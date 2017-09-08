Go All in With Boost Mobile – Plans Now Include Taxes and Fees

Switch to Boost Mobile, as taxes and fees are now included in the cost of service plans for new and existing customers1.

"With Boost Mobile, what you see is what you get, as all plans are now inclusive of taxes and fees," said Angela Rittgers, chief marketing officer, Boost Mobile. "For everyone who is tired of overpaying thanks to hidden fees on their wireless plans, it's time to 'Make the Switch' to Boost Mobile. Plans start as low as $25 per line, all on the fast and reliable Sprint LTE Network."

New customers can visit a participating Boost Mobile store, make the switch and get four lines for $100 with unlimited Gigs and unlimited talk and text on all lines2. Visit www.boostmobile.com/storelocator to find the nearest Boost retailer. Existing customers don't need to do anything and will see taxes and fees included on their next monthly payment after Sept. 8.

"This move is another step toward Boost Mobile's commitment to providing the best value, service and customer experience in prepaid wireless," said Rittgers.

In addition to announcing that taxes and fees are now included in Boost Mobile service plans, on Friday, Sept. 22, Boost Mobile will host "Flip Off Taxes Scavenger Hunt" contests in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. One Golden Switch will be hidden in each of the three cities to celebrate customers who "Make the Switch." The first person to find the Golden Switch in each market will win the grand prize of $5,000.

Details will be released on Boost Mobile's Facebook and Twitter the morning of Friday, Sept. 22, asking participants to take selfies at iconic landmarks throughout the three cities to find clues that will eventually lead them to the Golden Switch. Participants will need to tag the selfies with #FlipOffTaxesSweeps. For more information follow Boost Mobile on Facebook and Twitter.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contacts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Google+, Instagram and Twitter.

1 The total sales price includes the charge for (1) services and (2) taxes and fees. 2 Offer valid 7/11/17-11/02/17. Primary line is $100/mo. with lines 2, 3, and 4 $0/mo. Existing customers not eligible. Plans include unlimited domestic talk, text, data, 50 domestic voice roaming minutes (select devices) and 411 Directory Assistance calls (interactive voice services only). International services extra. Streaming is mobile optimized with video up to 480p+ and music up to 500kbps. Games limited to 2mbps. Data deprioritization applies during congestion. Not combinable with certain offers. Offers and coverage not available everywhere or for all phones/networks. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See store or boostmobile.com for details. © 2017 Boost Worldwide, Inc. All rights reserved.