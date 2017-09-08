AT&T, Qualcomm, and Ericsson Showcase Gigabit LTE with LAA Technology at Mobile World Congress Americas

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. At Mobile World Congress Americas, AT&T, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM), and Ericsson plan to showcase the power of the latest LTE technologies, which are expected to offer improved data download speeds for wireless customers with compatible smartphones. For the first time publicly in the U.S., AT&T, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies plan to demonstrate Gigabit LTE with License Assisted Access (LAA) technology enabled by the Ericsson Radio System's small cell portfolio by using the Samsung Galaxy Note8, powered by the QualcommÂ Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with X16 LTE.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2017/09/08/att-qualcomm-and-ericsson-showcase-gigabit-lte-laa-technology-mobile-world)

