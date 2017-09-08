Seaborn Networks' Seabras-1 subsea cable system between the USA and Brazil is ready for operations

BOSTON , Sept.Â Seaborn Networks, a leading developer owner operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, announced today that its Seabras 1 subsea cable system is ready for operations. Seaborn's Seabras 1 is a new 6 fiber pair, 72Tbps submarine cable system that is the first and only direct point to point system between S £o Paulo (Brazil) and New York (US).Â

Seabras-1 is owned jointly by Seaborn Networks and Partners Group (a global private markets investment manager with USD 66 billion in assets under management) on behalf of its clients. Seaborn operates and maintains Seabras-1 from its offices in the United States and Brazil, including Seaborn's own dedicated network operations centers in New Jersey and Massachusetts .

Seabras-1 offers a faster and more reliable carrier class route between the commercial centers of Brazil and the US than competing systems, with improved quality of service, a more resilient network architecture and 100% underground terrestrial backhaul in Brazil . By purchasing directly from Seaborn, customers also benefit from the ability to communicate directly with the owner-operator of the system, industry-leading turnarounds for circuit activation and unique purchasing platforms.

Seaborn's proprietary SeaSpeedâ„¢ solution to the financial vertical will commence service in Q4 2017. SeaSpeed is the lowest latency route between the trading exchanges of New Jersey and SÃ£o Paulo (B3/BM&FBovespa), with dedicated capacity from B3 (SPA) in SÃ£o Paulo to Carteret and onward to your choice of New York or New Jersey points of presence.

About Seaborn Networks Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of independent submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between New York and SÃ£o Paulo, and ARBR between SÃ£o Paulo and Buenos Aires. Seaborn was founded by successful submarine cable and wholesale carrier executives with experience in designing, building and operating many of the world's largest submarine and terrestrial networks. For additional information, see www.seabornnetworks.com.

Media Contact: kate.wilson@seabornnetworks.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaborn-networks-seabras-1-subsea-cable-system-between-the-usa-and-brazil-is-ready-for-operations-300515158.html

SOURCE Seaborn Networks

http://www.seabornnetworks.com