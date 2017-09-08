P3 Expands US-Based Management & Technology Consultancy; Names Rikard Lundqvist VP of Technology

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Sept. In a move to strengthen its strategic consulting services to wireless ecosystem players in the U.S., Canada and Latin America , P3, a leading international consulting, management and engineering services company,Â today announced the appointment of Rikard Lundqvist as vice president of technology and partner.

As a member of the P3 communications Inc. leadership team, Lundqvist will leverage the deep technical expertise and experience of P3's local and global teams to provide new, innovative technical and advisory services to the burgeoning IoT market. He also will expand and deepen the synergies between P3's North American communications, automotive and aerospace divisions to address critical challenges in connectivity and security, from connected car technologies to inflight communications systems.

"Rikard brings a wealth of international experience to our global management and technology team," said Dirk Bernhardt , CEO of P3 communications, Inc. "He will lead our team of consultants to add tangible value that helps clients succeed at every stage, from innovation to implementation."

With more than 25 years of experience in the global telecommunications arena, Lundqvist is a senior technology leader who has spent his career helping wireless carriers and telecom equipment manufacturers to deliver better end-to-end network performance. Prior to joining P3, he served as President and CEO of Ascom Network Testing Inc., a market leader in the global wireless industry, which was acquired by InfoVista in 2016.

"I am delighted to join P3, a thought-leader with great people and exceptional reputation," Lundqvist said. "With a history in telecommunications, automotive, aviation and energy - P3 is in unique position to help promote a connected, sustainable tomorrow. All around us we see examples of industries and technologies converging - connected cars, smart homes, crowd-sourced intelligence and many more. We have only scratched the surface of the possibilities for IoT and a digitalized world to increase safety and health, lower costs and reduce our environmental footprint, all while providing an improved customer experience. There couldn't be a more exciting time to be part of it!"

A native of Sweden , Lundqvist began his career as a young technology entrepreneur, founding his own company, which specialized in custom hardware and software solutions. He joined Ericsson's software development and product engineering team in 1991 and advanced through a number of positions in product and regional management before being named Chief Technology Officer and, later, head of Strategy and Business Development for the Ericsson Network & Technology Consulting organization. In 2009, he led the divestment of the TEMS business unit from Ericsson to Ascom where he subsequently established and managed the global Network Testing division with up to 600 employees worldwide.

Lundqvist holds a master's degree in Computer Science and Computer Engineering from Lulea University of Technology in Lulea, Sweden . In 1997, he received a patent for a time-of-arrival-based mobile positioning system. He currently lives in the Washington, D.C. Metro area with his wife and sons.

About P3 P3 is a global consulting, management and engineering services company, with a rapidly growing team of more than 3,500 consultants and engineers working to develop and implement innovative solutions to today's complex technology challenges. Offering a broad portfolio of services and proprietary tools to the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and energy industries, P3 adds tangible value that helps clients succeed at every stage, from innovation to implementation. For more information please visit www.p3-group.com.

CONTACT: Lynette Viviani 973-534-1004 p3@vivianipr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/p3-expands-us-based-management--technology-consultancy-names-rikard-lundqvist-vp-of-technology-300516233.html

SOURCE P3

http://www.p3-group.com