Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Mobile World Congress Americas 2017

NEW YORK , Sept.Â The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for MWC Americas 2017, the premier mobile industry event for the Americas, which takes place from September 12 14 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

MWC Americas 2017 press kits, news releases and photos are available on Virtual Press Office's dedicated news page for the event, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire: http://mwcamericas.vporoom.com

MWC Americas 2017 press kits on Virtual Press Office

G+D Mobile Security Booth N.442 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/gi-de G+D Mobile Security ensures that connectivity - for consumers as well as IoT identities and data - is secure and reliable across industries. G+D Mobile Security's industry leading eSIM Management technologies provide for the remote lifecycle administration of mobile devices, credentials and data. In the IoT and Smart Wearables markets, G+D Mobile Security partners with established enterprise players and innovative start-ups to deliver the highest level of security to the IoT ecosystem.

G+D Mobile Security has been trusted by mobile network operators, technology companies, and financial institutions to secure their physical and digital assets for over 160 years.

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany . The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,800 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 860m in the 2016 fiscal year. More than 50 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.

Get to know us at gi-de.com/mobile-security.

GetWireless Booth N.336 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/GetWireless For more information, visit: getwirelessllc.com

Intersec Booth N.379 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/Intersec Intersec designs innovative software enabling companies to leverage their Big Data. Our disruptive technology crunches and consolidates huge amounts of data coming from heterogeneous network equipment and IT, and turns them into actionable insights in real-time. Applications range from Contextual Marketing, mass-scale Location-Based Services, Smart Cities, IoT and Business Analytics. For more information, visit: intersec.com

MultiTech Booth N.252 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/MultiTech MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things - connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. MultiTech has consistently connected customers and we've been doing so for more than 40 years. We're continuing our legacy of consistently connecting customers with the world's first commercially deployable LoRa-based suite of communications devices. MultiTech works with customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, analog, Wi-FiÂ®, BluetoothÂ® and GPS Machine to Machine communication capabilities for their Internet of Things applications. For more information please visit multitech.com.

NUU Mobile Booth S.1756 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/NUUMobile For more information, visit: nuumobile.com

OneSimCard Booth N.307 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/OneSimCard For more information, visit: onesimcard.com

Parallel Wireless Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/ParallelWireless Parallel Wireless is reimagining the wireless infrastructure market, enabling carriers to deploy any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. Currently, the company in production deployment or in trials with major leading operators on six continents. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology virtualized RAN (vRAN) has been recognized with 31 industry awards. For more information, please visit parallelwireless.com.

Parsec Technologies Booth N.130 Press Kit: mwcamericas.vporoom.com/Parsec Parsec Technologies, Inc. (parsec-t.com) is an American antenna company designing and manufacturing high performance rugged antennas for a diverse range of radio communication applications. Parsec's high performance rugged antennas operate in the 600 MHz to 6 GHz range covering Cellular 3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS. Antenna use cases include critical communications systems, smart cities, transportation and fleet services. Antenna design, 3D mechanical engineering, layout, prototyping and complete antenna testing are done in house. Headquartered in Plano, Texas , all Parsec antennas are proudly designed, manufactured and tested in the U.S.A. Facilities at this location are open as a collaboration center for all customers and partners. Have confidence in your installation with Parsec Antennas.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during MWC Americas 2017 for the latest news.

