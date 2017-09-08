Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 Exhibitor Profiles

Mobile World Congress Americas MWCA17 takes place 12 14 September 2017 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. Please note the following important information

Exhibitor profiles are listed below.

Leading mobile and in-app advertising since 2012, Appnext has disrupted the mobile industry, allowing app marketers to seize unique contextual user moments to get their apps discovered, and used again and again. We are proud to bring a better, more efficient way to experience smart devices, helping thousands of mobile businesses grow, monetize and shape the future of mobile. For more information, please visit www.appnext.com. Join us at App Valley, MWCA, Sept. 13 - www.appvalley.io

GLOBSPOT is a global software provider specialized in GPS tracking and telematics including powerful GPS devices, sensors, accessories and communications for all in one telematics solutions for virtually any application such as personal tracking, fleet management, driver behavior and compliance, cargo tracking and vehicle security applications. Its software provides real time information, notifications, and immediate Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) fully accessible on your PC or mobile device. We are headquartered in California with presence in Europe and LATAM markets. Its professional user-friendly solution for companies requiring valuable asset monitoring, enhancing business productivity, margins and service quality vehicle rental amongst others.

Spetrotec is a leading telematics supplier & thriving company with more than 25 years of experience, for a modern automotive future that enlarges & enhances the driver's safety experience.

We design, develop, manufacture and market advanced telematics and security solutions for the automotive sector, private and corporate clients. Providing an innovative and added value services to the customers.

The solutions are green, safe, reliable & cost effective, in-house and under one roof.

We apply the best design methods & complies with strict quality standards in three fields of expertise: Telematics Systems, OEM & ODM products & Vehicle Security.

Founded in 2008, SYM Technology has been delivering leading edge technologies to tier-one wireless carriers, neutral host providers, system integrators, and venue owners. Over time, SYM has acquired a reputation as a go-to customs solution provider for our clients' toughest technological challenges, e.g., how to ascertain that their multimillion-dollar investment works as they are supposed to.

