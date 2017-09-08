Argan, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Argan, Inc. (NYSE AGX)Â ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2017. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10 Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com.

Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)):

July 31,

2017

2016

Change

% Change

July 31,

2017

January 31, 2017

Change

% Change

Second Quarter Results:

Revenues increased to a quarterly record of $260 million, up 60% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to Gemma Power Systems (GPS) having reached peak construction activities on four large, natural gas-fired power plants. The power industry services segment continues to drive our financial results and represents 92% of consolidated revenues for the quarter ended July 31, 2017. Gross profit increased 17% to $51 million, primarily due to the increased revenues, while gross margin percentage decreased from 27.1% to 19.8% compared to the prior year quarter, which primarily reflected the achievement of the substantial completion of two natural gas-fired power plant projects in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3.3 million to $10.8 million, primarily due to increased incentive and stock option compensation and human capital costs reflective of larger operations, but decreased as a percentage of revenues to 4.2% from 4.6% in the prior year quarter. Also in the prior year quarter, Atlantic Projects Company (APC) recorded an impairment loss on goodwill of $2.0 million, reflecting the suspension of a major project and other "Brexit" impacts to its operations in the UK at that time. Net income attributable to non-controlling interests decreased 95%, or $3.4 million, as activities on two large power plant projects were completed last year by joint ventures. These factors and a relatively consistent effective income tax rate resulted in second quarter net income attributable to our stockholders increasing 38% to $27.1 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. EBITDA attributable to the stockholders for the quarter ended July 31, 2017 increased 33% to $42.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, from $32.1 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter.

Six Month Results:

For the six months ended July 31, 2017, consolidated revenues increased 67% to a record $490 million over the prior year period, primarily due to GPS having ramped up and reached peak construction activities on four large, natural gas-fired power plants. The power industry services segment also represented 92% of consolidated revenues for the six months ended July 31, 2017. Gross profit increased 27% to $92 million, primarily due to the increased revenues, while gross margin percentage decreased from 24.7% to 18.7% compared to the prior year period, which primarily reflected the reason discussed above, the changes in the mix and progress of various power plant projects and the differences in their respective gross margins.

For the same reasons discussed above, for the six months ended July 31, 2017, selling, general and administrative expenses increased $5.7 million to $20.3 million and net income attributable to non-controlling interests decreased 95%, or $5.2 million, over the prior year period. In addition, other income from short-term investments increased $1.9 million from the prior year period due to higher yields and investment balances. These factors and a relatively consistent effective income tax rate resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders for the six months ended July 31, 2017 increasing 50% to $47.8 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $31.9 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, for the prior year period. EBITDA attributable to the stockholders for the six months ended July 31, 2017 increased 44% to $75.2 million, or $4.76 per diluted share, from $52.3 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, for the prior year period.

The Company's balance sheet continues to strengthen. As of July 31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $557 million and net liquidity was $288 million. The Company has no bank debt. The work performed in the quarter reduced the contract backlog. However, the decrease was partially offset with the addition of the APC contract for the erection of a 299 MW biomass boiler in Teesside, England. Contract backlog remained a healthy $0.7 billion as of July 31, 2017.

Commenting on Argan's results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "On a trailing twelve-month basis, we have reached $872 million in revenues, $86 million in net income and $134 million in EBITDA. This growth is a direct result of our continued successful execution on major EPC projects due, in no small part, to the dedication and determination of our employees. As these projects move from peak construction to their later stages, we are committed to maintaining the quality of performance and customer satisfaction while creating shareholder value, and we remain hard at work in our efforts to add new projects to the Company backlog."

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry including the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services, and The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: (1)Â the continued strong performance of our power industry services business; (2)Â the Company's ability to successfully and profitably integrate acquisitions; and (3)Â the Company's ability to achieve its business strategy while effectively managing costs and expenses. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in Argan's filings with the SEC. In addition, reference is hereby made to cautionary statements with respect to risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations to EBITDA

(In thousands)(Unaudited)

Management uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and the determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that EBITDA provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance and in assisting investors in comparing the Company's financial performance to those of other companies in the Company's industry. However, EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from the Company's GAAP results of operations. Consistent with the requirements of SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial results from net income are included in the presentations above and investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information as well as the GAAP financial results that are presented in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

July 31, 2017

January 31, 2017

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Â

CURRENT LIABILITIES

500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.15 per share - 30,000,000 shares authorized;

15,541,952 and 15,461,452 shares issued at July 31 and January 31, 2017, respectively; 15,538,719 and 15,458,219 shares outstanding at July 31 and January 31, 2017, respectively

Â

Â

2,331

Â

Â

2,319