LONDON , Sept. OTT Video in Asia Pacific Localized content and business models are key while mobile will offer opportunity for future video growth

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5094626

Summary Growth of over-the-top (OTT) video varies significantly across Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets on account of substantial differences between developed and emerging markets in terms of broadband penetration levels, smartphone and pay-TV penetration levels, and 4G coverage. Factors driving the adoption rate of OTT video services in APAC region include rollout of high bandwidth technologies such as fiber optic and 4G, rising smartphone and pay-TV penetration, improving payment option, falling data tariffs and rising per capita income. While limited credit card penetration, underdeveloped internet infrastructure, lack of regional content and widespread piracy pose challenges for OTT players in the region. APAC OTT video market has seen growing competition between international players such as Netflix and Amazon (both entered APAC in 2016) and local OTT players such as Viu, Hotstar, Iflix etc. International players aim to attract subscribers with international content while taking advantage of economies of scale. On the other hand, regional players are looking to attract subscribers with local and vernacular content at low-priced monthly subscription plans. An extensive portfolio of international and regional content will provide a key competitive advantage to OTT service providers. However, content regulation in some APAC countries such as China and Indonesia may hamper OTT growth. Mobile operators, pay-TV service providers, media companies and broadcasters are also venturing into OTT market to leverage the OTT potential with new standalone services or services that complement their existing portfolio. OTT players are partnering with telcos and vendors to drive customer acquisition and to address billing challenges through operator direct billing. Telco and vendors can also increase value proposition for subscribers by adding OTT services in their bundle packages. The report "OTT Video in Asia-Pacific : Localized content and business models are key while mobile will offer opportunity for future video growth" offers a thorough study of the OTT video market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The report analyzes different OTT video service providers operating in the region on parameters such as business model, content offerings, challenges and opportunities. In particular, this report provides the following - - The OTT video market: This section provides a general analysis of OTT services, including taxonomy and a look at business models and content provision for APAC markets. - OTT video in Asia-Pacific : This section examines more specifically the region's markets, including pay-TV household penetration, service provider profiles, business models and OTT mobile opportunities. The section also provides results from the GlobalData OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index, comparing the main OTT markets on parameters such as infrastructure, demand and socioeconomic factors, and profiles a number of OTT service providers. - Case Studies: Four case studies are presented of the leading OTT service providers in the region: Netflix, Hotstar, Viu and IFlix. These case studies focus on the business models, strategies and best practices. - Key findings and recommendations: It consists of a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators, mobile operators and pure-play OTT players. Companies mentioned in this report: Netflix, Amazon, TVB, Sky, Star, Eros, Singtel, PCCW, Airtel, Vodafone, YouTube, Telkomsel, Globe Telecom, AIS, Sony, CBS, BBC, MGM, ABC, SBS, Viacom, World Movies, Optus, Telstra, PayPal, Videocon, Reliance Big Entertainment, Sony Music, Zee Digital Convergence, Tips Industries, SBS, KBS, MBC, CJ E&M, Indosat Ooredoo, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Hotstar, Viu, iFlix Scope - OTT video players in countries with lower OTT Readiness and Intensity scores should consider a hybrid model that includes AVoD to familiarize users to legal option to access videos across multiple platforms, before introducing paid service. The strategy has remained successful for regional OTT players such as Hotstar and Viu. - Though extent of piracy in APAC makes AVoD an important model, however, high cost of acquiring content will drive adoption of SVoD and TVoD models to generate revenues. - OTT players in the region are already partnering with mobile operators to drive subscribership. Examples include Viu's various partnerships with Telekom Malaysia, Maxis and U Mobile in Malaysia , Indosat in Indonesia , CSL in Hong Kong and Idea cellular in India among others. These partnerships also help OTT players address billing challenges. - An extensive library of relevant local content along with international content is a prerequisite to be successful in the OTT video market in APAC. The entries of international players such as Netflix and Amazon which already have an extensive international library have induced strong competition in the region. Reasons to buy - Offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of over-the-top video (OTT) services in the APAC markets. - Taking a forward-looking approach, the report investigates business models and the variety of OTT service providers, looking in particular at the various challenges and opportunities facing them, with examples from OTT providers in the region. - To study the APAC's most attractive OTT markets, this report draws on GlobalData's proprietary OTT Video Market Attractiveness Index, which ranks markets globally based on infrastructure, demand and socioeconomic factors. - Provides telcos with actionable analysis of trends, while the case studies of four OTT providers in APAC provide a resource for more detailed planning. - The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial forward-looking trends in OTT, to allow OTT pure plays and telecom network operators develop effective longer-term OTT strategies. - Boasts of high presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately, for the executive-level audience. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5094626 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https://www.reportbuyer.com For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: query@reportbuyer.com Tel: +44 208 816 85 48 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ott-video-in-asia-pacific-localized-content-and-business-models-are-key-while-mobile-will-offer-opportunity-for-future-video-growth-300515935.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

http://www.reportbuyer.com