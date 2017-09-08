LONDON , Sept. MVNOs in Latin America M2M Growth and Enhanced Customer Care for Niche Segments to Drive MVNO Share Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5094627 Summary By year end 2017, MVNOs' market share of mobile subscriptions in Latin America will be higher when compared to other emerging regions such as Africa & the Middle East (0.8%) and Central and Eastern Europe (1.1%), while lower than developed regions such as Western Europe (13.7%), Developed Asia Pacific (8.9%) and North America (8.5%). It is expected that MVNO subscriptions in Latin America will expand, reaching 21.1m subscriptions by year end 2022. Colombia will be the largest MVNO market in Latin America by 2017 end, with 4.9m MVNO subscriptions. However, Mexico will be the fastest growing MVNO market in terms of subscriptions (CAGR of 37.8% over 2017 22, driven by favorable regulatory environment and the nationwide LTE wholesale network in 2018 2020, named Red Compartida. MVNOs have been adopting unconventional strategies in the highly saturated and competitive mobile markets in Latin America . MVNOs are selecting innovative operating business models, such as Mexican MVNO Weex offering customized packages to attract customers and compete with traditional MNOs. Other strategies include promoting their products and services over social media platforms (e.g., Facebook and Twitter) adding new services (e.g., music and video) and target underserved customer niche segments with specially designed offers. High mobile subscription penetration of population in Latin American markets pose challenge for MVNOs to attract subscribers from established players. For instance by year end 2017, mobile subscription penetration of population will reach 149.8% in Argentina , 117.3% in Brazil and 116.9% in Colombia . Another challenge for MVNOs is posed by multiplay bundles offered by MNOs with associated discount on services. The report "MVNOs in Latin America M2M Growth and Enhanced Customer Care for Niche Segments to Drive MVNO Share" provides an executive level overview of the MVNO market in Latin America , with forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into the MVNO market, assessing business MVNOs' business models and value propositions, and the main drivers and challenges for MVNOs to increase their share in the mobile space in the region. In particular, this report provides the following analysis MVNO definition, main business models and regulatory framework. This section provides information regarding the definition of MVNO, the different business models and value proposition built by MVNOs and the MVNO regulatory framework in the region. MVNO market context. This section explores MVNO market size and growth in Latin America , showcasing the different types of MVNOs business models acting in the region. Drivers and inhibitors impacting MVNO subscription growth in Latin America . This section details the drivers and inhibitors impacting in the growth of MVNO subscriber numbers, showcasing how MVNOs are taking advantage of the drivers and overcoming the market challenges. Case studies. We continue with a review of the strategies, positioning and product portfolio of a number of MVNOs that are succeeding in the region. Key findings and recommendations. We conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for MNOs, MVNOs and regulators. Companies mentioned in this report Vodafone, AT&T, America Movil , Virgin Mobile, Tuenti Movil, Soriana Movil , Movil Falabella, Porto Seguro Connecta, Lycamobile, Maxcom, Megacable, weex, Telcel, Movistar, Unefon, Maz Tiempo , Claro Scope Increasing number of MVNOs and low tariffs offered by MNOs in Latin America have forced MVNOs to come up with new products and strategies to improve their competiveness. These strategies involve improving their customer services and developing business models geared towards M2M. MVNOs will account for only 1.3% of the total mobile subscriptions in Latin America at 2017 end. Looking ahead, we estimate that MVNO subscription will record a CAGR of 18% over 2017 22 to reach 21.1m by the end of 2022. Colombia will be the largest MVNO market by 2017 end in terms of subscription number with a 37.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, Mexico MVNO market will be the largest by year end 2022, driven by favorable regulatory environment and the nationwide LTE wholesale network in 2018 2020, named Red Compartida. Reasons to buy This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the MVNOs business models in the Latin America market to help executives fully understand market dynamics, determine what works and what doesn't, formulate effective product development plans and optimize resource allocation and return on investments. This report also provides a five year forecast of the MVNO market in Latin America , developed using GlobalData's rigorous bottom up modeling methodologies, to enable executives to effectively position their companies for growth opportunities and emerging trends in demand for their products. Three case studies illustrate the business model and strategy of select MVNOs in Latin America , this will help the reader understand both the challenges confronted in the real world and the strategies employed to overcome those challenges. The report discusses concrete opportunities in the MVNO market in Latin America , providing a number of actionable recommendations for MNOs, MVNOs and regulators.

