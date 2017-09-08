Comcast and CBS Sports Digital Partner to Launch Fantasy Football Experience on Xfinity X1

Comcast announced a new partnership with CBS Sports Digital that will put fantasy football scores and stats on the same screen as the games themselves, offering Xfinity X1 customers a new way to experience live sports on the television. Starting today, they can access their CBS Sports Fantasy Football league online directly on their TV, allowing for easy navigation between live games and highlights while keeping an eye on their fantasy team's performance, all on one screen.

"This new integration between Comcast and CBS Sports Digital is nirvana for fantasy football fans," said Preston Smalley, Vice President of Product Management for Apps, Sports and Content, Comcast Cable. "Until now, the millions of people in the U.S. who play fantasy sports would track their team's progress on a separate device splitting their attention from the live play on TV. By putting everything on the same screen, we've created an experience that's immersive, informative and complete."

The integrated online experience provides viewers with access to detailed stats and analysis on their fantasy team's standing, info on how key players are performing, game trends, and real-time updates on that week's head-to-head matchup. To get started, CBS Sports Fantasy Football players can launch the new experience directly within the X1 sports app or by simply saying "show me my fantasy football team" or "my fantasy football team" - as well as a variety of other voice commands - into their X1 voice remote. When opened on X1, the CBS Sports Fantasy Football experience will appear on the right-hand side of the TV, resizing the live video on the screen to ensure you don't miss any of the action.

"We're excited to offer our fantasy players this enhanced experience on Xfinity X1," said Jeffrey Gerttula, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital. "The integration plays right into our focus on offering custom leagues and features for serious fantasy players, who can now seamlessly track their teams while watching games on the same screen."

