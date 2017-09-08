Altice to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Altice N.V. (Euronext ATC, ATCB), a global convergent leader in telecoms, content and advertising, and Altice USA (NYSE ATUS), Altice's U.S. subsidiary, today announces that Dexter Goei, President of the Board, Altice N.V. and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA, and Michel Combes, Chief Executive Officer, Altice N.V. will participate in the 26th annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Their presentation is scheduled to begin atÂ 8 50AM.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit theÂ Altice USA website atÂ http://www.alticeusa.com/investor-relations or the Altice N.V. website at http://altice.net/investor-relations/. This webcast will be available for replay for 30 days after the event.

About Altice N.V.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice Labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC & ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the U.S. business of Altice N.V., is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.