ClioSoft® to Demonstrate Design and IP Management Solutions at CDNLive Korea

ClioSoft, Inc., a leader in system on chip (SoC) design and intellectual property (IP) management solutions for the semiconductor design industry, will showcase its products at CDNLive in Seoul, Korea on September 14, 2017. The company will demonstrate and highlight the SOS7 design management platform and its integrations with tools from Cadence Design Systems along with the Visual Design Diff software.

CDNLive Korea 2017 brings together Cadence® technology users, developers, and industry experts for a day of networking, sharing best practices on critical design and verification issues, and discovering new techniques for designing advanced silicon, SoCs, and systems.

At CDN Live, ClioSoft will showcase how the tight coupling of SOS7 with the Cadence® Virtuoso® platform empowers design engineers to manage mixed-signal design data directly from the Virtuoso cockpit. This enables design teams to collaborate efficiently on their complex SoCs across single or multiple sites and reduce the possibility of design re-spins due to incorrect configurations.

Along with SOS7, ClioSoft will also demonstrate Visual Design Diff (VDD) software, which enables users to quickly compare design differences in schematics, layout and RTL by graphically highlighting the differences. A hierarchical diff option allows all differences for the entire design hierarchy below the selected view to be flagged.

ClioSoft will also showcase their latest product designHUB released early this year. Visit the ClioSoft booth to see how you can make design reuse a reality within your company by leveraging internally developed resources - SIPs, flows, scripts etc. to build SoCs successfully. The designHUB ecosystem empowers you to quickly qualify and select the most suitable IPs needed for your SoC, collaborate to create new SoCs or IPs, interact with the IP developers or manage your design project, all within a very secure environment.

ClioSoft is proud to be a Gold Sponsor for CDNLive 2017.

When: Thursday, September 14 - Seoul, Korea

Where: ClioSoft Booth CDNLIVE, Seoul Lotte World Hotel, Seoul, Korea

https://www.cadence.com/content/cadence-www/global/en_US/home/cdnlive/korea-2017.html

ClioSoft is the pioneer and leading developer of system-on-chip (SoC) design configuration and enterprise IP management solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company's flagship product SOS7 Design Collaboration Platform built exclusively to meet the demanding requirements of SoC designs, empowers single or multi-site design teams to collaborate efficiently on complex analog, digital, RF and mixed-signal designs from concept to GDSII.

The designHUB platform from ClioSoft provides a collaborative IP management and a design reuse ecosystem for enterprises. With built in analytics and collaborative tools, designHUB improves design reuse by providing an easy-to-use workflow for designers to leverage internal resources and efficiently manage the process of browsing, integrating and developing new IPs or SoCs. With an easy-to-use administration and user cockpit, ClioSoft provides enterprise-level IP Management to manage the process of creating IPs and their derivatives, their lineage, IP licensing, security, issue and defect tracking.

ClioSoft customers include the top 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. ClioSoft is headquartered at 39500 Stevenson Place, Suite 110, Fremont, CA, 94539. For more information visit us at www.cliosoft.com.