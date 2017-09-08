Deutsche Telekom Partners with Digital Domain to Launch Magenta VR, a Premier Virtual Reality Destination for Premium Immersive Experiences

For Deutsche Telekom's debut in virtual reality (VR), the telecommunications giant partnered up with Digital Domain to launch "Magenta VR." Digital Domain is one of the largest and most innovative providers of content and technology in VR. The studio offers an industry leading content management system and toolset, allowing for effective ideation, creation, production, management and distribution of interactive VR content.

Digital Domain is a leader in offering VR solutions for the telecommunication and broadcasting industry. Recent apps launched by Digital Domain include "Viareal" for Modern Times Group (MTG) and "SKY VR" for Sky TV, which distributes exclusive VR content and allows users to be immersed in interactive experiences.

Magenta VR bundles the best VR content from the fields of sports, music and entertainment. For launch, Digital Domain created four original pieces of content in 360°, allowing consumers to experience first-hand the thrill of canyoning, foiling and base jumping, and bringing the Telekom Cup to soccer fans worldwide. Digital Domain's further content collaboration will join others from partners including Red Bull, National Geographic and Twentieth Century Fox.

Rather than the standard navigational menu system, Digital Domain elected to create custom immersive environments. A 360° directory encompasses themed locations, allowing the viewer to virtually step from the lobby and into designated areas for entertainment, sports and music content.

"Thanks to Telekom, it will be particularly easy to experience new, virtual worlds: With Magenta Virtual Reality, we bundle exciting VR and 360° content in one App," said Michael Hagspihl, Head of Consumers at Telekom Deutschland. "With Digital Domain, we have found a partner with a high-level VR expertise. Together we have built in a very short time an outstanding VR App that will excite customers. We look forward to continuing our new partnership and further developing our Magenta VR journey."

"Launching the first virtual reality platform for a leading communications brand like Deutsche Telekom is a daunting task," said Daniel Seah, Global CEO, Digital Domain. "Digital Domain's unique end-to-end VR capabilities allows a brand to tap into us for all stages-ideation to creation through production and distribution-and make it a seamless process."

"The VR talent and capabilities we have at Digital Domain are second-to-none," added Amit Chopra, CEO, North America, Digital Domain. "The ability to have creatives, producers, developers, and technology innovators all on the same team provides an opportunity for Digital Domain to manage every aspect of virtual and immersive experience content."

The Magenta VR App debuted at IFA 2017, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics. Magenta VR is free to download on Android and supports Samsung Gear powered by Oculus, Google Daydream, and Google Cardboard.

About Digital Domain:

Digital Domain creates transportive experiences that entertain, inform and inspire. The company is a pioneer in many fields, including visual effects, livestreaming landmark events in 360° virtual reality, building situational awareness applications, creating "virtual humans" for use in films and live events, and developing interactive content. A creative force in visual effects and media applications, Digital Domain and its predecessor entities have brought artistry and technology to hundreds of motion pictures, commercials, video games, music videos and virtual reality experiences. Its groundbreaking visual effects appear in films such as "Titanic," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and recent blockbusters "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Beauty and the Beast." Staff artists have won more than 100 major awards, including Academy Awards®, Clios, BAFTA awards and Cannes Lions. Digital Domain has locations in Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Vancouver, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Taipei and Hyderabad. Digital Domain Holdings Limited (www.ddhl.com) is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code 547). For more information, visit www.digitaldomain.com.