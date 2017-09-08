Catherine Cook Connelly To Speak at App Valley 2017 Conference

The Meet Group's Catherine Cook Connelly will be speaking at App Valley in San Francisco on two panel sessions, "A Fireside Chat featuring Catherine Cook Connelly" and "Please Love Us User Activation, Retention, & Engagement."

App Valley is scheduled to kick off September 13, 2017, with key partners Mobile World Congress Americas, Appnext, Tune, and Fetch. The full day event brings together top industry decision makers and entrepreneurs to meet, learn, contribute, and take an active part in the conversation about the future of mobile apps.

"I'm looking forward to talking about the evolving industry of mobile with some of the most influential technology strategists in the business," said Connelly, VP of Brand Strategy at The Meet Group. "Since co-founding myYearbook at fifteen, I've had the opportunity to learn what works and what doesn't for keeping users engaged, and I am so excited to share those insights with attendees."

Catherine will kick the morning off with a sit-down fireside chat, where she'll talk in depth about her experiences at The Meet Group and speak to the future of dating apps.

Later, she will join a panel to discuss user activation, retention, and engagement. The panel members, scheduled to include representatives of Grow.co, Pinterest, and Expedia, will explore what has changed over the years and provide tips on how to cope with those changes. Other topics include, how to attract users, which engagement methods work the best, and how to compete in a saturated market.

Panel Schedule Times:

Fireside chat featuring Catherine Cook Connelly, MeetMe 11:15am - 11:35am

Please Love Us - User Activation, Retention & Engagement 3:15pm - 3:45pm

