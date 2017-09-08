Artel Awarded Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions Contract

HERNDON, Va. , Sept. 7,Â Artel, LLC, has been awarded a prime contract with the General Services Administration (GSA) to support unique commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) needs for the Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) contract vehicle.Â Artel is one of only 20 prime awardees for the CS3 contract, which has a $2.5 billion dollar ceiling value over its 10 year life cycle.Â CS3 will support GSA's diverse mission partners, including the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), that require agile and secure satellite communications capabilities across the globe.

Artel's 30-year history of providing both fixed and mobile satellite transport and services for the Federal Government, coupled with our experience integrating capabilities from our team of established providers, ensures worldwide service coverage in support of the CS3 contract. The CS3 program scope encompasses satellite bandwidth, equipment and engineering support for interactive networks, broadcast services, network diversity, continuity of operations, disaster recovery communications, and communications-on-the-move solutions for Department of Defense (DoD) applications. Artel offers engineered satellite solutions that include design, development, integration, network management, engineering, and full life-cycle support.

Artel is the only company that possesses a win on both GSA's CS3 contract (satellite) and on DISA's Global Network Services (DISA GNS) contract (terrestrial), both premier telecommunications programs. Artel's network and platform-agnostic approach as a neutral systems integrator allows us to provide significant cost savings that other vendors are unable or unwilling to offer. Our ability to design and deliver sophisticated satellite, terrestrial, and hybrid network solutions in all regions and all theaters ensures reliable, secure connectivity in support of U.S. Government missions.

About Artel

Since 1986, Artel has delivered a full portfolio of satellite and terrestrial network communications and infrastructure, systems integration, cyber security, risk management, and IT solutions. Artel partners with Government and other industry leaders to enable customers all over the world to securely access and deliver content across all their networks and IT infrastructuresâ€•in every domain and environment. Please visit artelllc.com for additional information.

Contact: Chelsea Royall 703-953-2060 croyall@artelllc.com communications@artelllc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artel-awarded-complex-commercial-satcom-solutions-contract-300515879.html

SOURCE Artel, LLC

http://www.artelllc.com