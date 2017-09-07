Fairview Microwave Releases Phase Locked Oscillators that Deliver Accurate and Stable Output Frequencies with Low Phase Noise and Superior Performance

ALLEN, Texas , Sept.Â Fairview Microwave Inc., a supplier of on demand microwave and RF components, has launched a new line of phase locked oscillators (PLO) that are accurate and stable frequency sources and a key component for almost any communications, navigation, surveillance or test and measurement system. These PLOs offer accurate and stable output frequencies with low phase noise and spurious performance, making them ideal for use in radar and other exciter or frequency generation applications. Typical applications include phase locked loops, function generators, frequency synthesizers and local oscillator source in receiver and transmitter stages.

Fairview Microwave's 20 new phase locked oscillator models are available with popular fixed output frequencies of 500, 1000, 2000, 4000 and 6000 MHz. Designs require an external frequency reference of either 10 MHz or 100 MHz and feature a TTL lock detect output to signal an out-of-lock condition. Typical performance for these PLOs includes excellent phase noise of -105 dBc/Hz at 10 KHz offset, a buffered output power level of +7 dBm and low second harmonic and spurious suppression levels of -25 dBc and -70 dBc respectively.

These phase locked oscillator models are RoHS compliant and available in either compact surface mount or SMA connectorized packages. Surface mount packages feature gold over nickel mounting surfaces with downloadable Gerber file software for the mounting footprint. SMA connectorized packages are nickel-plated with DC bias and signal pins and an integrated mounting baseplate. All PLO models operate over the full temperature range of -30Â°C to +70Â°C and require a single positive DC voltage supply. Designs are built to be rugged and withstand stringent MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for shock and vibration.

"Our new comprehensive line of 20 different phase locked oscillators offers designers a variety of popular fixed output frequencies that are stable and accurate. These designs are a key component for virtually any communications, navigation, surveillance or test and measurement system. All models are available off-the-shelf for same day shipment," said Tim Galla , Product Manager.

Fairview's phase locked oscillators are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/phase-locked-oscillators-plo-with-external-references.html.

