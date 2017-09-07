Onvia Announces Expanded Healthcare, Technology and Education Datasets

SEATTLE , Sept.Â Onvia (NASDAQ ONVI), the leading provider of sales intelligence and acceleration technologies for businesses selling to the public sector, today announced the expansion of its industry leading coverage of government spending data.

This data expansion includes government contract leads from the Rural Health Care Program offered by the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), which are made up of network and telecom projects that support healthcare facilities in rural areas. Onvia's data already includes projects from USAC's Schools and Libraries (E-Rate) program, designed to bring technology to schools and libraries.

Additionally, coverage of education related government agencies has been broadened to include leads from public school districts with at least 500 students.

This significant expansion provides users access to increased volumes of bidding opportunities including:

"Onvia has helped us grow our education sales by identifying relevant USAC E-Rate projects for network and telecom work," said Nick Coperine , Marketing and Lead Administrator at Westcon-Comstor. "We're looking forward to pursuing even more relevant opportunities with Onvia's expanded USAC datasets for work at healthcare facilities and broadened coverage of school district opportunities."

"We've earned valuable contracts by targeting projects for network and telecom identified through Onvia," said Craig Sehi , Vice President at Sehi Computer Products. "We'll be able to pursue more relevant projects and increase our wins with Onvia's expanded healthcare and education datasets."

Increased Data Coverage Builds on Momentum Following Launch of Onvia 8

The announcement of these expanded sets of data follows the release of Onvia 8, the company's next-generation sales intelligence platform designed to enable businesses to manage leads more quickly and plan their bidding strategies more strategically, further advancing Onvia's leadership in the business-to-government marketplace.

At the same time, Onvia continues to improve upon and invest in its industry-leading coverage of public sector sales leads from federal, state, local and education government agencies, ensuring that clients have access to the data they need to grow their sales to the public sector.

"The recent additions of USAC Rural Health Care bids and expanded coverage of public school districts will greatly enhance the value our clients already receive from our public sector sales intelligence systems," said Naveen Rajkumar , Onvia Senior VP & CIO. "We are constantly working on enhancing our data and technology to provide our customers with the competitive advantage they need to win more government business."

Providing a Civic Dividend to State, Local and Education Governments

In Onvia's recent survey of government procurement professionals, 40% of respondents reported not getting enough bidders on their projects. This problem is magnified for many state, local and education (SLED) government agencies located in smaller communities and rural areas that have a harder time getting the opportunities in front of eligible bidders.

By adding USAC's Rural Health Care Program bids and expanding coverage of government contract leads from school districts with lower enrollment, Onvia is working to solve that problem.

"Every community deserves access to vital services like technology and healthcare that directly impact peoples' lives," said Russ Mann , CEO of Onvia. "Our expanded coverage of health facilities and public schools will help highlight opportunities for businesses to partner with government agencies on projects that benefit smaller, rural areas. More bidders on these projects lead to higher quality services, at better value, delivered to the areas that need it most."

Those interested in seeing the breadth of Onvia's comprehensive coverage and sales intelligence can request a complimentary demonstration here.

