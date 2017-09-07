Sierra Wireless Delivers the Facts on 5G, with “Preparing for the 5G Future” White Paper and Webinar

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ SWIR) (TSX SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today released "Preparing for the 5G Future," a white paper providing valuable background on the new 5G wireless standard, the differences between the two 5G access technologies 5G LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) and 5G's implications for the IoT and other industries.

Sierra Wireless and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will also present a webinar on preparing for the 5G future on October 30, 2017, at 4 PM GMT. To register: https://www.iot-now.com/preparing-5g-future/?source=sw-press.

Industry analyst ABI Research is forecasting that mobile broadband operators will generate $247 billion in 5G revenues in 2025. However, there is still a great deal of confusion regarding 5G, as industry bodies 3GPP and the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) International Mobile Telecommunication system project (IMT-2020) continue to lead development of the new standard.

Questions that many businesses are asking include:

"Preparing for the 5G Future" answers these and other questions, helping businesses to successfully navigate the transition to 5G. The white paper provides businesses with a high-level understanding of 5G and the two distinct access technologies that operators will likely deploy to create 5G systems, 5G LTE and 5G NR. It also explores the implications of 5G for the IoT and other industries, explaining:

"Some aspects of 5G are truly revolutionary-and we can expect to see major disruption in some industries, especially fixed broadband connectivity, over the next few years," said Gus Vos, Chief Engineer, Technology Standards, Sierra Wireless. "However, just how disruptive 5G will be depends on the application. This white paper examines both the evolutionary and revolutionary impact of 5G, so readers can better understand what it will mean for their business, and can begin to prepare for it."

As a global leader in 4G LTE that is making significant investments in developing innovative 5G LTE and 5G NR technology, Sierra Wireless is well positioned to help businesses navigate the transition to 5G. Sierra Wireless has more than 20 years of experience building, implementing and securely managing large-scale applications across technologies from 2G to 4G, for some of the world's largest enterprises. Sierra Wireless also has a long track record of pioneering wireless innovations, including being first to market with several 4G technologies. In addition, as an active participant in the GSMA working groups and 3GPP standards bodies, as well as many other industry organizations, Sierra Wireless has also played a leading role in the development of standards-based wireless technologies.

To download the white paper visit: https://www.sierrawireless.com/resources/white-paper/5g-future/ and to register for the webinar visit: https://www.iot-now.com/preparing-5g-future/?source=sw-press.

About Sierra Wireless Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions that empower organizations to innovate in the connected world. Customers start with Sierra because we offer the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 2G, 3G and 4G embedded modules and gateways, seamlessly integrated with our secure cloud and connectivity services. OEMs and enterprises worldwide trust our innovative solutions to get their connected products and services to market faster. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,100 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

"Sierra Wireless" is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact. Our expectations regarding future revenues and earnings depend in part upon our ability to successfully develop, manufacture, and supply products that we do not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in the wireless data communications market. In light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding the wireless data communications market, you should understand that we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized.