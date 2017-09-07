Iron Bow Technologies Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Call Center Services

Iron Bow Technologies, an IT services provider that serves commercial, healthcare and government customers, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2Â Type I Audit examination for their Customer Support Representative Call Center Services System. Iron Bow Technologies retained international business advisory firm Skoda Minotti for its SOC 2Â audit work. Iron Bow Technologies selected Skoda Minotti after an intensive search based on their reputation as a leading risk advisory and compliance firm.

Ben Osbrach, CISSP, CISA, QSA, CICP, CCSFP, partner-in-charge of Skoda Minotti's risk advisory group says, "We were excited to work with Iron Bow from the very start. They are an intriguing organization delivering high quality services and their business adds to our growing SOC reporting practice."

SOC 2Â® engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 320, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. The SOC 2Â® Type I report is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the service organization's suitability of the design of its internal controls. A service organization may select any or all of the trust service principles applicable to their business and Iron Bow chose to report on security, availability, and confidentiality. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates Iron Bow's ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for their clients' confidential data.

Skoda Minotti's testing of Iron Bow's controls included examination of their policies and procedures regarding network connectivity, firewall configurations, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery, and other critical operational areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, Iron Bow received a Service Auditor's Report with an unqualified opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2Â® criteria.

"The successful completion of our SOC 2Â® Type I examination audit provides Iron Bow's clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line industry standards and best practices," said Ray Harris, Vice President & CIO.

About - Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming technology investments into business capabilities for healthcare, government and commercial clients. Our depth of technical expertise, global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners uniquely positions Iron Bow to target the right solution to ensure your successful business outcome. We partner with our clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with your mission. Regardless of how your organization consumes technology, Iron Bow can help you innovate. VisitÂ www.ironbow.com.

About - Skoda Minotti

Skoda Minotti is a Certified Public Accounting Firm based in Cleveland, OH offering a variety of tax, finance, and business advisory services in virtually every area of business. The Risk Advisory practice specializes in SOC Reporting, PCI DSS Compliance, FISMA, NIST, and other regulatory information security assessments. Staff in Skoda Minotti's Risk Advisory hold several industry certifications including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISSA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN), and GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester (GWAPT). For more information about Skoda Minotti's Risk Advisory Services, please visit risk.skodaminotti.com.