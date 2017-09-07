AP launches next-generation live video exchange newsgathering platform

AMSTERDAM , Sept. 7,Â IBC 2017 AP stand 7.D30 LiveU stand 3.B62Â The Associated Press, in collaboration with LiveU, today announced the launch of AP Live Community, the first live video content and service exchange platform for global newsgathering. The new platform will go live at the IBC exhibition on September 15th .

Combining AP's global news network with LiveU's technological expertise, the innovative online platform expedites live coverage of breaking news and events in any location by connecting live video publishers and contributors around the world.

AP Live Community, which is free to access, makes it straightforward and cost-effective for any broadcaster to book a service provider for a specific time to cover anything from live breaking news to the coverage of planned events. The platform enables publishers to offer their consumers a wide range of live content, including events they otherwise may not have been able to cover, and those where a live feed is needed immediately.

All service providers registered to the platform use LiveU's groundbreaking technology for cellular bonded transmission with automatic pairing through the AP Live Community platform, ensuring seamless live broadcasting directly into the live video publisher's LiveU server.

All billing is handled by AP, eliminating the need to set up ad hoc payments and guaranteeing that service providers are paid promptly by a single and reliable entity.

Paul Shanley , director of business development and partnerships at AP, said: "AP Live Community builds on AP's expertise in live video coverage through our Global Media Services, giving news organizations, broadcasters, digital publishers and corporate users of live video content the ability to commission unique live video coverage worldwide."

He added: "As demand for live content increases, this platform eliminates the complexity broadcasters currently face in having to source video production crews who are able to competently deliver live coverage. And because the AP Live Community platform provides automatic pairing, receiving the live transmission is hassle-free."

Following a successful pilot program across Europe , AP Live Community has now been expanded globally with service providers joining the platform from around the world. The platform gives service providers the opportunity to pitch exclusive content or, with LiveU's cloud-based technology facilitating content sharing, increase their revenues by offering their content to multiple publishers simultaneously.

Users of AP Live Community benefit from a flexible service, offering live video content where and when needed at a price that is negotiated directly with the service provider. Using on-the-ground crews means that users can take advantage of local knowledge to deliver high quality live video coverage and minimises travel costs and time.

Helen Duponselle of Belgium's VTM Nieuws, said: "Our experience using AP Live Community was very good. As a means of improving our ability to produce and publish live video content, AP Live Community will be a very powerful tool."

David Yakov , vice president for business development at LiveU, said: "We are proud to cooperate with AP on this innovative operation, serving the ever-growing demand for live content 24/7 from every corner of the globe. Working closely with AP, we are constantly developing new capabilities, based around the platform's centralized environment, to extend our customers' newsgathering reach even further."

Ahead of its formal launch at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam , AP Live Community is now open to any content-providing news organization, broadcaster, digital publisher or corporate brand. Video production crews that are interested in becoming AP Live Community service providers can register interest through the AP Live Community platform: www.aplivecommunity.com.

AP Live Community complements the extensive global broadcast infrastructure already offered by AP Global Media Services, including fixed studio and live positions in over 30 locations worldwide and live facilities at international special events.

The AP Live Community platform will be demonstrated at AP's and LiveU's respective stands at IBC2017: 7.D30 and 3.B62.

