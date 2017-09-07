Intercontinental Exchange to Provide Wireless, Ultra-Low Latency Connectivity Between Chicago and Tokyo With Go West Network

ATLANTA &Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, and Go West, a consortium of leading global trading firms collaborating to create efficient access to global financial markets, will offer ultra low latency wireless connectivity between markets in Chicago and Tokyo. When the Go West service is launched in the fourth quarter of 2017, ICE's Secure Financial Transaction Infrastructure (SFTIÂ ) wireless networks will offer the most extensive ultra low latency network connectivity solutions among the New York, Chicago, Toronto and Tokyo metro areas.

"We're excited to add Go West's key Chicago to Tokyo route to our growing range of connectivity options," said Jonathan Reeve, Global Head of Connectivity and Consolidated Feeds at ICE Data Services. "As the demand for data capacity, speed and security increases, Go West extends our network's geographical reach and offers a new alternative for customers that require ultra-low latency connectivity between North American and Asian markets."

The Go West network was created by a consortium of several of the world's leading trading firms to generate efficient access to global financial markets by offering the lowest latency route between Chicago and Tokyo. The network utilizes a system of wireless towers, fiber-optic lines and submarine cables to connect Chicago and Tokyo. The agreement with Go West will add one new wireless network to ICE's ultra-low latency connectivity services, including the SFTI Wireless New Jersey metro network, powered by Anova, and the Atrium wireless network, which ICE acquired in May 2017, offering one of the lowest latency networks between the New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto metro areas.

SFTI Wireless is part of ICE Data Services' connectivity service, which offers highly secure, low latency networks, global colocation, and the SFTI Direct Market Access network of over 150 venues and 600 market data and news feeds. ICE Data Services also provides access to 450 normalized real-time market data feeds through the ICE Consolidated Feed.

For more information about SFTI Wireless, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/connectivity/sfti-wireless.

