Tapinator Announces Up to $3.0 Million Common Stock Capital Raise

NEW YORK , Sept. Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB TAPM), a developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms, announced today a general solicitation private placement offering ("Offering") solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").

The Company has engaged Westpark Capital, Inc. ("Westpark Capital") as its exclusive placement agent. Westpark Capital invites all interested broker dealers and accredited investors interested in participating in the Offering, to contact Doug Kaiser at Westpark Capital at: dkaiser@wpcapital.com.

"We believe this offering represents an important opportunity for Tapinator as we enter the next stage of expansion," stated Andrew Merkatz , President & CFO of Tapinator. "We expect this offering will provide the capital needed to deleverage and strengthen our balance sheet, and execute upon our organic growth strategy."

Details concerning the offering, which is available to any accredited investor, are included in the Company's Private Placement Memorandum posted on the Company's website at: www.tapinator.com/offering.

The securities offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act, any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Additional details of the offering are included in the Private Placement Memorandum.

This advertisement does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized and does not constitute an offer within any jurisdiction to any person to whom such offer would be unlawful.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted, however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "accredited investors." The SEC defines the term "accredited investor" in Rule 501(a). Generally, individuals are considered accredited investors if they have a net worth greater than $1 million (excluding their primary residence) or incomes in excess of $200,000 in the last two years with the expectation of the same in the current year (or $300,000 with a spouse).

For more information about Tapinator and complete investor materials such as investor presentations and recent filings, please visit: www.tapinator.com/investors.

About Tapinator Tapinator develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Tapinator's portfolio includes over 300 mobile gaming titles that, collectively, have achieved over 400 million player downloads, including games such as ROCKY™, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Dice Mage. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertisements and via consumer app store transactions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York , with product development teams located in the United States , Germany , Pakistan , Indonesia , Russia and Canada. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Tapinator (OTCQB: TAPM) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Westpark Capital WestPark Capital, Inc. (www.wpcapital.com) is a full-investment bank focused on emerging growth sectors such as healthcare, software, technology, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, media and telecom industries, among other categories. WestPark Capital provides a comprehensive range of corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, SIPOs and corporate finance advisory services.

Forward Looking Statements To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "may," "will" "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the next stage of our development, the deleveraging and strengthening of our balance sheet and the execution of our organic growth strategy to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to successfully raise proceeds under this Offering. Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the company's common stock on the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock market or another securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company, see Tapinator's Risk Factors which are available within the disclaimers section of Tapinator.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapinator-announces-up-to-30-million-common-stock-capital-raise-300515322.html

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

http://www.tapinator.com