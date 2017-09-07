ViaSat Receives U.S. Department of Defense AIMS Certification for the VRG-1000 Identification, Friend or Foe (IFF) Flight Environment Generator

CARLSBAD, Calif. , Sept.Â ViaSat Inc.Â (NASDAQ VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company,Â announced today the Department of Defense (DoD) AIMS Program Office has certified the ViaSat Radio Frequency Generator 1000 (VRG 1000). The VRG 1000 replicates a crowded airspace, enabling organizations to perform realistic Identification, Friend or Foe testing. The VRG 1000 provides a true to life lab environment to reduce flight test time and overall flight testing costs.Â

"As the world's Radio Frequency (RF) signal environment grows increasingly complex and diverse, today's communication systems must be able to perform in the midst of extreme conditions and signal depth. With the ViaSat VRG-1000, U.S. and Coalition forces can ensure their communication systems are ready for the real-world before operational deployment," said Ken Peterman , president, Government Systems, ViaSat. "Additionally, by obtaining certification, the system provides users the confidence they need before entering the battlespace by delivering an accurate, dense, realistic flight experience."

The ViaSat VRG-1000 uses state-of-the-art technology to provide a precise, realistic simulation environment. A portable RF flight test generator, it uses an intuitive graphical interface and multiple, simultaneous interactive interrogators or transponders to simulate a true flight experience; leverages a computer-generated motion program to provide accurate attenuation and delay of signals; mimics real-time coherent RF messaging in dense, dynamic signal environments; and uses KIV-77 cryptographic equipment for encoding Mode 4 and Mode 5 IFF systems.

The ViaSat VRG-1000 provides 50 independent IFF interrogator and 25 independent transponder platforms. It is capable of testing both Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B) and Mode 5 Level 2 (M5L2) technologies to source aircraft positioning and tracking. It also complies with strict Mark XIIA IFF specifications set forth by the DoD for use in high-density signal environments.

