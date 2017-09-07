Mavenir Announces 5G Core Network and Cloud RAN Solutions Providing Full End-to-End 4G LTE and 5G Ready Networks

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining software network transformation for Communications Service Providers, today announced its 5G Core Network and Cloud RAN solutions enabling Mavenir to be a full end to end 4G LTE and 5G, IoT network provider.

The 5G New Radio (NR) and the 5G Core element realization and deployment requirements are sharp departures from the traditional approaches of legacy vendors. Mavenir has these elements, supporting 4G LTE, already in trials and POCs in several countries.

"Mavenir is uniquely positioned to enable customers to evolve their networks and further the adoption of virtualization to maximize operational efficiency, network elasticity and Capex/Opex savings," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Operators can literally get a 5G network, using their 4G expansion budgets, with Mavenir's 5G Ready vBBU which can be used together with any RRU."

Mavenir's 5G ready Cloud Native architecture is a fully virtualized, integrated service centric framework that is critical for highly granular scalability, elasticity, dynamic control, and orchestration for the entire network.

Mavenir's 5G Core Network is designed for mobile communications systems with the functional capabilities to support high bandwidth, massive IoT connectivity and ultra-low latency applications. Highlights:

Mavenir's Cloud RAN extends the virtualization to the edge of the network and provides strategic differentiation by enabling the Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized Cloud Base Band Unit (vBBU) over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), overcoming the traditional constraints of Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI™) over fiber. Highlights:

Added Kohli, "At this point, any CSP that is continuing to spend Capex on proprietary hardware radio, is going down a dead end."

Both Mavenir's access and core offerings, are enabled by its network functions virtualization (NFV) and container management and orchestration platform called CloudRange™.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is a leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, by offering a comprehensive product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 4G to 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN - Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users.

Through its industry first VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, Visual Voicemail and Cloud RAN solutions, and serving 350+ CSPs across 3.5 billion subscribers, Mavenir's platform enables Service Providers to successfully deliver next generation vision today and realize new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. www.mavenir.com.

Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc. Copyright © 2017 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.