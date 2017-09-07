Linda Crawford Named Helpshift CEO

Helpshift, the company revolutionizing the customer support industry through messaging first and AI powered consumer service, today announced the appointment of Salesforce veteran executive Linda Crawford as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Crawford will take the helm immediately, while founder and current CEO Abinash Tripathy will become Helpshift's Chief Strategy Officer. Crawford joins Helpshift to drive the company's next stage of growth, leveraging her experience to rapidly scale the company to fulfill the need for the next generation of customer support.

"Joining Helpshift was an easy decision," said Crawford. "No customer should feel like a case number when they need help. Helpshift is truly a game-changer when it comes to offering consumers immediate, personalized and proactive service on an unprecedented scale," Crawford continued. "Helpshift is off to a great start, with over one billion consumers being supported by Helpshift's platform. That's why I am so excited about working with the incredible Helpshift team, as well as our board, to rapidly move the company forward and embrace the market opportunity before us."

Helpshift has turned customer support upside-down by taking a consumer-first approach. It is the only customer support platform designed specifically for today's consumers, revolutionizing the consumer service world with a messaging-first and AI-powered platform. By doing this, Helpshift offers consumers a more conversational and "human" service experience. Crawford will expand Helpshift's leadership position as the leading consumer service platform, empowering global brands to connect with consumers in new ways and "meet customers where they are," Crawford explained. In addition, tight integration with CRM systems is a key component of Helpshift's strategy, providing enterprises with immediate access to Helpshift's technology while enhancing the value of their investment.

"Linda Crawford is a visionary senior executive with a history of scaling companies," commented Ram Gupta, Helpshift chairman. "She has been in the CRM business since 1996, and her go-to-market expertise and track record of building multi-billion-dollar product and solution portfolios will serve Helpshift well."

A proven tech executive, Crawford has extensive experience in cloud-based solutions and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). In addition to serving in several executive positions at Salesforce, she was a member of the board of directors at Demandware, an ecommerce platform vendor that was acquired by Salesforce, and held executive management positions at Siebel Systems.

"We are excited to have Linda join the Helpshift team, given her strategic expertise and deep understanding of the CRM and cloud computing landscape," said Tripathy. "Her leadership will enable Helpshift to grow and deliver on our long-term vision of serving customers in the best way possible, supporting and leveraging Helpshift's strength as the 'go-to' consumer service platform."

About Helpshift

Helpshift bridges the disconnect between conventional customer service channels like email and phone support and a growing consumer base that does more on mobile phones and has a strong preference for messaging as the primary mode of communication. Through Helpshift's streamlined support system, companies can resolve issues more efficiently, boosting customer satisfaction in the process. Companies such as Viacom, Virgin Media, Microsoft, Western Union and Flipboard and hundreds of other leading brands use the Helpshift platform to provide messaging-first customer support. Helpshift is installed on two billion devices worldwide and serves more than 600 million active consumers monthly. To learn more about Helpshift, visit https://www.helpshift.com/ and follow @helpshift on Twitter.