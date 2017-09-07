Mavenir Unlocks the Value and Benefits of NFV with its CloudRange™ Platform

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining software network transformation for Communications Service Providers, today announced its network functions virtualization (NFV) and container management and orchestration platform called CloudRange .

CloudRange allows CSPs to realize additional revenue streams by launching and scaling new services more broadly, rapidly and more efficiently. At the same time, reducing Opex/Capex with automation, making networks programmable for future 5G network slicing.

CloudRange is built with a Cloud Native and Web-Scale architecture, drastically driving down the network economics for mobile operators with scalability, efficiency and automation.

Mavenir CloudRange™:

"CSPs are facing erosion of both market share and ARPU as consumer behavior is changing at such a rate that mobile networks are struggling to keep up. This changing environment is driving a need for a software-only approach that lowers costs, increase revenues and enables new business models," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "Mavenir's CloudRange provides an innovative framework enabling Web-Scale deployments that deliver the benefits of network simplification and infrastructure evolution in preparation for 5G network slicing."

CloudRange is also used to manage Mavenir's stateless microservices-based applications including Cloud RAN, vEPC, vSBC and vIMS applications.

CloudRange is ETSI compliant and includes categories of common infrastructure shared across all Mavenir network functions. These categories are Management Services (such as Orchestrators, VNF & Container Managers, SDN Controllers), Protocol Aggregation, Load Balancing, Service Assurance and Monitoring.

