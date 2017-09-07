Interop Technologiesâ„¢ Announces Launch of Rich Communications Services (RCS) UP 2.0 Developer Portal in Q1-2018

FORT MYERS , Fla.Â and DUBLIN , Sept. Interop Technologies , a global provider of advanced communication networks and cloud based managed services, today announced it will launch a Rich Communications Services (RCS) Universal Profile (UP) 2.0 Developer PortalÂ in Q1 of 2018.

Interop's UP 2.0 Developer Portal will provide access to Interop's cloud-based RCS solution to enable developers to test and build the next-generation of applications to improve user experiences and enhance the brands' ability to engage and monetize their customers. Developers are encouraged to sign up for Interop's developer portal beta program by visiting: www.interoptechnologies.com/rcs-developer-portal

The GSMA's RCS UP 2.0 standards provide the necessary framework to support the Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP) ecosystem. The MaaP ecosystem will enable operators, communication service providers (CSP) and brands to capitalize on new communication methods, revenue opportunities, and user experiences. By introducing 'conversational commerce' within the messaging channel, UP 2.0 will revolutionize the Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging marketplace with innovative services and revenue-generating applications created through chatbots, plugins, AI and third-party applications.

"The development of RCS UP 2.0 is a critical part of advancing the RCS to MaaP ecosystem and we're very excited to announce the imminent launch of our 2.0 platform and developer portal," said Steve Zitnik , EVP and CTO of Interop Technologies. "Through all the earlier iterations of the RCS standards that led us here, Interop has stood as a strong supporter of the community by making our labs available to all participants and we're proud to continue this tradition as we help create the new world of MaaP."

UP 2.0 includes the technical specifications of advanced RCS messaging, including key enablers for MaaP, as well as enriched messaging expressiveness, APIs, plug-in integration and improvements to authentication and security. The first specifications for Person-to-Application (P2A) messaging released with UP 2.0 will also be incorporated for the development of messaging plug-ins, including discovery, rich message bubbles and stickers, as well as improvements to existing RCS functionality like Group Chat icons, Group Chat change-of-subject and file transfer enhancements.

Interop's RCS platform is a complete end-to-end solution incorporating GSMA's UP 1.0 and 2.0 specifications and supports Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and A2P communications among RCS-enabled apps, operators, cloud providers and native devices.

Interop Technologies is exhibiting at Stand #S.956 from September 12 -14 at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco .

