Sequans and STMicroelectronics Introduce New LTE Tracker Platform to Connect and Locate Objects Everywhere

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE SQNS), a leading LTE chipmaker, and STMicroelectronics (NYSE STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today introduced CLOE, a new LTE connected tracker platform based on the integration of Sequans and ST technologies. An acronym of Connecting and Locating Objects Everywhere, CLOE combines the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies of two industry leaders into one comprehensive platform that simplifies the development of LTE based IoT tracker devices for the full range of vertical markets, including logistics, consumer electronics, and automotive.

Specifically designed and optimized for OEMs and ODMs to add IoT tracking capability to their product offerings, CLOE integrates Sequans' Monarch LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip and ST's Teseo III Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) chip for industry-leading communications and satellite-based tracking performance.

"CLOE targets multiple vertical markets with best-in-class performance for all of the important tracking measures: battery life, location accuracy, reachability, mobility, and reporting periodicity," said Antonio Radaelli, Infotainment BU Director, STMicroelectronics. "'Componentizing' ST's navigation technology and Sequans' LTE modem technology makes CLOE an ideal platform to build trackers of all types-anything a developer can think of."

"The tight integration of ST's latest-generation Teseo chip with our Monarch LTE chip results in a power-optimized, cost-effective, all-in-one solution to speed new IoT tracker devices to market in a very short time," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans IoT business unit. "CLOE delivers ultra reliable LTE connectivity with ultra low power consumption, and high performance GNSS and accelerometer performance, including lowest Time To First Fix (TTFF)."

CLOE Key Features

CLOE is designed and optimized for production based on a full bill of materials (BOM) that includes LTE, GNSS, accelerometer, power supply, battery management, LED, and button management. The modular design enables copy/paste and optimizes BOM cost. CLOE is easily customizable.

CLOE will be demonstrated live at Mobile World Congress Americas, San Francisco, September 12-14, at Sequans' stand N.501 in the north hall. CLOE will be offered by both Sequans and ST, and availability is scheduled for Q4. For sales information, contact sales@sequans.com.

