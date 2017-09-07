EXFO in exclusive negotiations to acquire Yenista Optics

QUEBEC CITY , Sept. 7, 2017 PRNewswire EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ EXFO) (TSX EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today the company has signed an agreement to acquire Yenista Optics, subject to a number of conditions to be completed before closing.

Yenista Optics, a privately held company based in Lannion, France , supplies advanced optical test equipment for the R&D and manufacturing markets. Its product portfolio includes benchtop optical spectrum analyzers, tunable lasers, tunable filters and passive optical component test systems for network equipment manufacturers and optical component vendors. The company generated revenue of €5.2 million in 2016 and was profitable.

Yenista Optics' offering is highly complementary to EXFO's optical test portfolio, which largely consists of portable test equipment for the network service provider market.

"Yenista Optics has built an impressive product portfolio over the years for the high-end laboratory and manufacturing markets," said Germain Lamonde , Executive Chairman of EXFO's Board of Directors. "This transaction, if completed, would allow EXFO to leverage Yenista's best-in-class technology across its global sales channels to expand market share."

About Yenista Optics Yenista Optics designs and manufactures high-performance, fiber-optic test equipment for a broad range of applications in the R&D and manufacturing markets. Founded in 2003, the company owns more than 20 patents protecting its proprietary technologies on measurement techniques, optical filters and external cavity lasers.

About EXFO EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turns complex into simple and delivers business-critical insights from the network, service and subscriber dimensions. Most importantly, we help our customers flourish in a rapidly transforming industry where "good enough" testing, monitoring and analytics just aren't good enough anymore-they never were for us, anyway. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statement that refers to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty as well as capital spending and network deployment levels in the telecommunications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures with anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global telecommunications test and service assurance industry and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to timing and nature of customer orders; longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptances delaying revenue recognition; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

EXFO-F

SOURCE EXFO inc.

http://www.exfo.com/