UMC Selected as a DJSI Global Component for 10th Consecutive Year

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE UMC TWSE 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) has selected UMC as a global component for the 10th consecutive year. DJSI awarded UMC with the industry's highest scores for "Environmental Policy & Management System" and "Environmental Report," with the foundry earning perfect scores in multiple other categories. UMC's overall scores have continued to increase in recent years, illustrating the company's continued excellence in sustainable operations. This accomplishment sets a standard for leading global companies and is recognized by international investors. DJSI World 2017 evaluated approximately 2,500 global enterprises, with only five semiconductor companies selected worldwide.

SC Chien, president at UMC, said, "Being listed as a DJSI global component for the 10th consecutive year highlights UMC's success in integrating sustainable development practices into our core foundry business. Our company's vision is based on being people-oriented, co-existence with the environment and societal co-prosperity. We use this foundation as the basis to develop risk and opportunity plans for sustainable development and implement them into practical action to increase our competitiveness. UMC also follows the United Nations set of 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) to continue advancing our wafer processing solutions to play a critical role in enhancing today's digital world. With the help of all UMC employees, we successfully reached our 'Green 2020' goal for energy saving, water and waste reduction within the first year of setting the target. In addition, UMC created the industry's first 'Green Award' to bring together outstanding programs and ideas through the selection of eco-conservation proposals for award consideration. This award facilitates society's involvement in contributing positive ideas to help better the environment. We have also set up an 'energy saving volunteer team' to provide energy-saving and carbon reduction services for the underprivileged and maximize enterprise resource productivity in order to actively address the problem of global warming. In the future, we hope partner with all stakeholders to work together for a sustainable future."

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices was launched jointly by Dow Jones Index, STOXX and Sustainable Asset Management (SAM) in 1999. DJSI is the first index that traces social responsibility performance of leading-edge enterprises, and is also one of the most creditable evaluation tools for reviewing sustainability worldwide. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and respective subsets track the performance of the top 10% of the 2500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market IndexSM that lead the field in terms of sustainability. In addition to the DJSI honors, UMC also won 2017's corporate social responsibility award from Global Views Magazine and corporate citizenship award from CommonWealth Magazine.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry that provides advanced IC production for applications spanning every major sector of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive foundry solutions enable chip designers to leverage the company's sophisticated technology and manufacturing, which include high volume 28nm High-K/Metal Gate technology, 14nm FinFET mass production, ultra-low power platform processes specifically developed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and the automotive industry's highest-rated AEC-Q100 Grade-0 manufacturing capabilities for the production of ICs found in vehicles. UMC's 11 wafer fabs are strategically located throughout Asia and are able to produce nearly 600,000 wafers per month. The company employs over 19,000 people worldwide, with offices in Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and the United States. UMC can be found on the web at http://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.