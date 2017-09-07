Capacity Media to Present The Only Dedicated Telecoms Conference For Myanmar

Capacity Media, a division of Euromoney Institutional Investor plc, is excited to announce the fifth annual Myanmar Connect conference, returning to MICC 2 Nay Pyi Taw in just 2 weeks (19 & 20 September). Myanmar Connect is the most important annual event for the country's telecoms community and is once again supported by the Ministry of Transport and Communications as well as the PTD.

As Myanmar's telecoms market is moving away from its greenfield status, new opportunities and challenges are awaiting the industry. While many infrastructure needs are still looking to be met across the country, companies are increasingly shifting their focus on fulfilling customer needs and competing on a pricing level.

This year's expanded conference agenda will address both traditional infrastructure developments as well as mobile customer demands. Discussing growth opportunities and challenges within network expansion, from satellite services to international gateways, will be experts from across the fields such as Aye Mya Mya Kyi (CEO, AMARA COMMUNICATIONS), Dr Myo Ohn (CEO, CAMPANA) and Terry Bleakley (Regional VP - Asia-Pacific, INTELSAT). Bringing new insight into customer-centric services, such as mobile money and video-on-demand, will be key players in the market including Erwan Luherne (CEO - Myanmar Project, CANAL+), David Goldstein (Head of Asia, IFLIX) and Brad Jones (CEO, WAVE MONEY).

A new special focus on the social impact of telecoms growth in Myanmar will give executives a chance to assess their own footprint on society so far and provide a platform to ensure the industry keeps steering into the right direction. In connection to this Myanmar Connect is proud to feature the first Asian edition of Advancing Women in Telco. This open debate, previously held in Chicago and Paris, provides the opportunity for both men and women to discuss the key issues and necessary steps to addressing the gender imbalance in the industry, especially in C-Level positions. Speakers include Dana Dong (Managing Director, MYANMAR FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATION NETWORK) and Caroline Yin Yin Htay (CFO, TELENOR MYANMAR).

Myanmar Connect 2017 will continue to welcome 460+ senior-level executives from 200+ companies, representing 10+ countries.

Get involved

For more information and to register, please visit https://goo.gl/S2FGmQ