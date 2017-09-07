Dealer Teamwork Named Google Top 10 Solution Provider by The Silicon Review

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. , Sept.Â Dealer Teamwork has recently been named as one of 2017's Top 10 Google Solution Providers by The Silicon Review. Each year, The Silicon Review identifies, evaluates and selects the most innovative companies to be considered for this prestigious designation. Why was Dealer Teamwork selected for this award Â It's simple, their patented digital marketing technology, the MPOP .

The MPOPâ„¢ is a Merchandising, Personalization and Optimization Platform. This platform was originally engineered so that automotive dealers could have more control of their digital marketing, so they could be more effective and efficient and so they could dominate the competition.

The MPOPâ„¢ links marketing channels. When dealers make modifications to their online merchandising, these incentives and offers are pushed to all of their linked channels seamlessly, in real-time.

The MPOPâ„¢ was designed to help dealers leverage transactional data (lease price, monthly payments, APRs, etc.) in their advertising and on their website. By doing this, the dealer is optimizing their online presence to meet Google's standards, which makes them more visible to car shoppers. If 90% of all automotive purchases begin online, and 75% of the total time car shopping is conducted online, shouldn't automotive dealers focus their efforts on where the shoppers are?

"It's an absolute privilege and an honor to be recognized by Google at such an early stage of our company," said Sean Stapleton , CEO and Co-Founder of Dealer Teamwork.

About Dealer Teamwork:

Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS Company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOPâ„¢, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform. The Platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQs.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota , and services an international customer base from offices in California , Massachusetts , Michigan , Nevada , New York and Texas .

