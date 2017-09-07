Charter to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

STAMFORD, Conn. , Sept.Â Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ CHTR) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Rutledge , will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 . Mr. Rutledge's remarks are scheduled to begin at 2 55 p.m. ET .

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter Charter (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States . Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including Spectrum TVâ„¢ video entertainment programming, Spectrum Internetâ„¢ access, and Spectrum Voiceâ„¢. Spectrum Businessâ„¢ similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reachâ„¢ brand. More information about Charter can be found at charter.com.

