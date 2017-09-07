Kymeta Announces Formation of KĀLO™ Business Unit in Preparation for Services Launch

Redmond, Washington based Kymeta announced on August 30, 2017, the formation of Kymeta's K LO Business Unit (BU) in preparation for the launch of commercial availability of the service.

Kymeta-the company delivering on the promise of global, mobile connectivity-and Intelsat S.A.-operator of the world's first Globalized Network-joined forces in Q1 2017 to offer a new, groundbreaking, satellite service offering that is both easy to use and easy to buy. The KĀLO high-throughput access service is used with fully integrated KyWay™ terminals and mTennau7 antenna subsystem modules (ASMs) to provide reliable wireless mobile connectivity. The service leverages the IntelsatOne Flex managed services platform, and will soon commercially offer a radical by-the-gigabyte pricing plan under the management of the KĀLO BU.

Dushyant Sukhija, Kymeta's newly appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of the KĀLO BU, who joined Kymeta's executive leadership team in July 2017, will lead the KĀLO BU and the upcoming launch of the service. Sukhija, author of the bestselling leadership book "The Cisco Way" and an ex-Cisco executive who helped Cisco Services grow to an $11.4B annual run rate, brings more than 30 years of experience in business and technology leadership to the KĀLO BU.

At present, reports from InternetLiveStats.com and OpenSignal.com respectively indicate that 60 percent of people on Earth do not have access to sufficient internet communication networks, and more than 32 percent do not have access to wireless LTE coverage. The upcoming launch of the KĀLO access service, later this year, will one day make it possible for people to take the world with them, anywhere they go.

"I'm excited to work with our partner, Intelsat, to build a global communication and internet service solution," said Sukhija. "Having worked with numerous communications companies, that spanned 142 countries, over 65 telecommunications service providers, and more than 1.9 billion subscribers while I was at Cisco, I know the complexities of a solution like this. Doing this with a global network that brings high-throughput internet access to a multitude of mobile platforms will dramatically expand the reach of satellite communications, while simplifying the buying process for everyone."

The highly anticipated KĀLO satellite service will disrupt the communications industry by making satellite services easy to buy and use. "Satellite services today are expensive and difficult to buy," said Sukhija. "Current satellite services customers often must predict their usage in advance. Imagine having to know exactly where you will be using your phone and how much data you will use three, six or even 36 months from now. With KĀLO internet access services, we're focused on taking the guesswork out of purchasing satellite services, and making it as easy as purchasing a cell phone data plan."

Kymeta aims to make KĀLO services available to every industry, and is especially focused on offering mobile connectivity applications for industries on the move, including buses, airplanes, maritime vessels, trains and automobiles, as well as remote fixed applications and IoT. These industries have traditionally been difficult to connect due to the footprint, bulk and weight of traditional satellite dishes.

"Combining Kymeta's disruptive flat panel antennas and terminals with our unique global, mobile internet services will make connectivity possible where it has never been before," said Dr. Nathan Kundtz, President and CEO of Kymeta. "Kymeta aims to make mobile communications accessible and uncomplicated. Dushyant brings a wealth of services and communications industry experience to Kymeta that will help make our vision a reality. Ultimately, we want global, mobile internet access to be as easy as delivering a pizza. All you need is our antenna that is like a pizza box that delivers the internet. You can put it on anything that moves, even in the most remote locations, and it provides access to the internet. The entire Kymeta team looks forward to working with Dushyant to make mobile communications, on a global basis, simple for everyone."

KĀLO services will be commercially available later this year.

About Kymeta

What's the missing link to connecting billions of people to high-speed mobile access? Antennas. And Kymeta offers the world's only commercially-viable electronically-scanning satellite antennas and terminals. Kymeta antennas and terminals deliver high-throughput communications for land, sea and air, making mobile connectivity as available as a view of the sky. Plus, the world's largest satellite operator, Intelsat, has joined forces with Kymeta to deliver KĀLO global access services that combine with Kymeta antennas and terminals to provide revolutionary mobile connectivity. Without Kymeta mTenna™ technology, connecting and staying connected to all those new satellites while on the move will be difficult, if not impossible.

If it moves, Kymeta will keep it connected. Anywhere.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.