JMJ PHILLIP EXECUTIVE SEARCH Named to Cool Places to Work in Michigan Report by Crain’s Detroit Business

JMJ PHILLIP is pleased to announce that it has been named one of 100 Cool Places to Work in Michigan by Crain's Detroit Business. The announcement was made by James Philip, founder managing director of JMJ PHILLIP.

Specializing in executive recruiting services for the manufacturing, supply chain, engineering and technology sectors, JMJ PHILLIP has expanded rapidly in recent years in Detroit and Chicago. Employee perks such as custom suits, Nordstrom gift cards, dinners at four- and five-star restaurants are some of the company rewards that landed JMJ PHILLIP on Crain's 2017 Cool Places to Work list. Office events including a Christmas party with bowling, summer lake party and group trips to spin classes to promote team building and fitness as well as weekly activities including ice cream social on Wednesdays, "Wine Down Friday" and "Kane's Golf Outing Tuesday" were additional employee benefits featured. The company also pays 100 percent of employee and dependent health insurance premiums.

"We're honored to be part of this exclusive list of companies that go an extra mile to make employees feel appreciated - especially because this recognition comes directly from our employees' feedback," said James Philip, founder/managing director of JMJ PHILLIP "Our employees are essential to our company and clients' continued success, and we take great pride in cultivating an environment and culture for them to thrive."

Crain's 2017 Cool Places to Work in Michigan list shows that in an effort to attract and retain talent, companies are, literally, redefining what it means to be cool. Among this year's Cool Places to Work, 18 offer 100 percent-paid health care insurance premiums for employees; eight of those companies offer the same for dependents - JMJ PHILLIP was one of those eight companies to offer that benefit.

This is the fifth year Crain's has recognized the state's coolest workplaces and featured 100 companies this year. JMJ PHILLIP ranked 39th on the list. Any Michigan company with at least 15 employees could participate. The process was two-fold, employers provided detailed information on its benefits and policies; then, its employees answered questions about workplace culture, company leadership and other aspects of work in a confidential, 80-question survey to determine whether employees understand the long-term strategy of the company and whether they felt they are being groomed for future leadership positions. The employee survey accounted for 75 percent of the final ranking. Companies paid for the survey; however, not all who applied were chosen as a cool workplace.

ABOUT JMJ PHILLIP EXECUTIVE SEARCH

JMJ PHILLIP EXECUTIVE SEARCH is a global full-service boutique Executive Search Firm specializing in the Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Technology sectors. An industry leader and division of JMJ Phillip Holdings, JMJ PHILLIP EXECUTIVE SEARCH began more than 15 years ago when the brand founder converted immense experience of manufacturing technology consulting to provide talent to the executive search industry. With multiple nationwide locations, along with a profound network of various workforce type brands, JMJ PHILLIP is continuously rising to be among the world's most reputable executive search firms leading the manufacturing, supply chain and technology sectors. For additional information regarding JMJ PHILLIP EXECUTIVE SEARCH, please visit www.jmjphillip.com or call 877.500.7762.