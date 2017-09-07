Unimax Named Second Best SMB To Work For In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. UnimaxÂ , a leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) Management Software, announces that the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal has named it as a Minnesota Best Place to Work for a third consecutive year.

For the past 19 years, the journal has been recognizing Minnesota businesses that excel in creating and cultivating highly engaged workforces. Recently, the journal hosted its annual Best Place to Work awards event. Unimax was not only named as a 2017 Best Place to Work, but also placed second in its category of SMB Minnesota employers, climbing three higher than last year. Hundreds of companies and thousands of employees participated in this year's journal's award process. Only a small number of participating companies received an award.

"It's an honor to be named a Best Place to Work again this year," said Phil Moen , Unimax President and CEO. "The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal award is particularly meaningful because the results were determined by an anonymous employee survey and direct employee feedback administered by an independent, third-party company. The results confirm that the work we do every day to create an engaging and fulfilling culture is working. This effort helps us hire and retain highly qualified and energetic people who thrive on excellence and want to stay at one company for a long time. Being a Best Place to Work makes it easy to create the industry's best UC management products while offering world-class customer service and support."

To determine its Best Place to Work companies, the journal accepts nominations from the Minnesota business community. Their research partner, Omaha, Nebraska -based Quantum Workplace then surveys employees at participating companies, asking them to rate their employers on environment, culture, management, compensation, day-to-day operations, and other factors. The results of this survey formed the basis for Unimax's award.

About Unimax

Unimax believes that managing and administering UC, PBX and voice messaging systems can be far less complex and costly, while delivering better internal service levels. Unimax provides a UC Management Software Suite with tools for provisioning, employee self service moves, adds, changes, and deletes (MACDs), help desk agent MACDs, automation (e.g. automated provisioning/de-provisioning), phone number and DID management, system migrations (between Cisco, Skype for Business, Avaya/Nortel, etc.), unified MACD administration and more for single and multi-vendor communication environments.

The company has been a leading innovator of UC and voice system management tools for over 25 years. Its UC Management Software Suite is used by an extensive list of marquee enterprise, mid-market and SMB companies, educational institutions, governmental entities and managed service providers around the globe.

Unimax is a privately held corporation based in Minneapolis, Minnesota . For more information, please call (800) 886-0390 or visit www.unimax.com.

Unimax, Unimax Systems Corporation, and the Unimax logo are trademarks of Unimax Systems Corporation. All other trademarks herein are the property of their respective owners.

