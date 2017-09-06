Particle Releases First Industrial All-in-One Hardware Platform for Cellular IoT

Today, Particle released the E Series, the World's first all in one cellular IoT hardware platform with out of box Cloud connectivity and global SIM support that vastly simplifies the cost and complexity of deploying cellular connected IoT solutions at scale.

Particle's E Series modules include all the critical hardware components required to build and deliver an IoT product. Existing E Series module variants connect to the Internet over 2G and 3G with future LTE M1/NB1 enabled variants available in early 2018. All E Series modules come bundled with Particle's development tools, open-source firmware stack, and Cloud services to decrease the cost and risk of developing IoT solutions. The E Series also includes global connectivity via Particle's MVNO service that enables them to work worldwide; for any company, anywhere.

"Nearly 80% of new IoT initiatives will never reach market, and the biggest reason is the complexity of integrating low-level embedded electronics with cellular connectivity, a global SIM, IoT messaging platform, and device management solution," said Will Hart, GM of Developer Tools at Particle. "These are hairy hardware-software integration challenges that every single IoT product creator will run into, but that no one else in the industry has an elegant solution for. Particle's E Series was designed with these 80% of failed initiatives in mind and represents the fastest, cheapest, and lowest risk path to market for new cellular-connected IoT products."

Particle's E Series modules were designed for rapid adoption and support industrial deployments with:

Embedded in Particle's E Series is the u-blox SARA cellular module. "Particle's E-series greatly helps facilitating a short time to market for industrial customers," according to Suresh Ram, President of u-blox Americas. "Designs can be made and tested with existing 2G and 3G technologies and seamlessly moved to certified Cat M1 technology," Ram said. "We are pleased Particle chose u-blox as the cellular module provider, allowing for a scalable global solution."

During their design, E Series modules were released to a variety of customers for early evaluation. "Particle's E Series is a step forward for Industrial IoT applications. It's designed with manufacturing and ease-of-integration in mind. This product is superb for producing cellular IoT products at scale," according to Justin Grammens, co-founder Lab 651.

Particle is a scalable, reliable and secure Internet of Things device platform that enables businesses to quickly and easily build, connect and manage their connected solutions. Particle aims to making the Internet of Things easy and accessible. Particle's tools are used by over 125,000 engineers in more than 170 countries, including Fortune 500 companies who are developing and managing fleets of new IoT products. Their portfolio includes Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity modules, a cellular data platform, a device management console, and a comprehensive set of development tools. Particle was listed as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2015 and its CEO, Zach Supalla, has spoken as an authority on the Internet of Things at prominent events such as OSCON, Solid, Web Summit, GMIC, and Launch.

