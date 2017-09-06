Richard Lynch Joins Cohere Technologies Board

Cohere Technologies (www.Cohere Technologies.com), the company behind a new wireless modulation technology called Orthogonal Time Frequency and Space (OTFS ), today announced the addition of Richard "Dick" Lynch to the company's board.

"Dick Lynch brings over 40 years of unmatched telecom experience to the board, as Cohere enters the marketplace with our innovative wireless technology, addressing new applications for 5G and beyond," said Shlomo Rakib, Chief Executive Officer at Cohere Technologies. "Dick's insider guidance should prove invaluable as Cohere continues our positive track record of successful demonstrations and trials completed in cooperation with a broad range of operators around the world."

"Having observed and participated in the evolution of technologies in the wireless industry since 1G (analog), I find OTFS to be that exciting next step, and a big one. I easily envision it being that ingredient we need to add to make the full promise of 5G and beyond a reality," said Lynch. "I have been watching the development of OTFS from the sidelines for a couple of years and am impressed enough to want to help the business from inside by joining the board."

In addition to his role on the Cohere Board, Lynch currently serves on the boards of Blackberry (NASDAQ: BBRY) and Sonus Networks (NASDAQ: SONS). He also serves in the capacity of an advisor or board member for various private companies. Lynch is the president of FB Associates, LLC, which provides advisory and consulting services at the intersection of technology, marketing, and business operations. Previously, Lynch was the executive vice president and chief technology officer for Verizon Communications between 2007 and 2011 and EVP and CTO of Verizon Wireless and its predecessors since 1990.

A Life Fellow of The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Lynch has been awarded multiple patents in the field of wireless communications. For his leadership in the early years of wireless data, Lynch was honored with the President's Award by the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA). He has also been inducted into the Wireless History Foundation's Hall of Fame. Lynch is a graduate of Lowell Technological Institute (now University of Massachusetts), where he received bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering. He has also completed post-graduate work at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.

About Cohere

Cohere Technologies is solving the most pressing challenges in wireless communications with its groundbreaking Orthogonal Time Frequency and Space (OTFS) technology. This new patented 2D modulation scheme will revolutionize the industry as it prepares to deliver on the promise of 5G with 100 percent coverage, 10x spectral efficiency and a 50 percent cost savings over existing solutions. OTFS can also enhance traditional modulation schemes with its greater capacity and coverage to make 5G mobility a reality. Carriers around the world have tested OTFS, and the company is developing solutions for fixed wireless access and 5G applications. Founded in 2009, Cohere Technologies is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The Company completed A, B and C financing rounds and is led by a seasoned team of telecom and wireless industry veterans. For more information visit www.Cohere-Technologies.com

