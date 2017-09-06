RingCentral Named 2017 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan in Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS North America

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, announced today that Frost & Sullivan has named RingCentral 2017 Company of the Year in the Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS North America report. RingCentral is recognized for the second consecutive year for its complete communications and collaboration capabilities and keen insight into the customer experience. In addition, with a score of 9.9 out of 10, the company was ranked the highest among competitors in Frost & Sullivan's Decision Support Scorecard, which evaluates companies based on customer impact, visionary innovation, and performance.

"Our research is designed to identify the true industry leaders in the North American unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market that deliver best practices in growth and innovation and optimize for the best customer experience," said Elka Popova, program director at Frost & Sullivan. "RingCentral has consistently been a leading player in the UCaaS industry and has yet again surpassed its competitors, with a strong focus on technology innovation, upmarket and international expansion, channel enablement, technology partnerships, and user experience. RingCentral continues to exceed industry-average annual revenue growth rates, with its double-digit growth, and delivers high price/performance value, while maintaining its focus on greater customer satisfaction and loyalty. We're pleased to recognize RingCentral as the 2017 UCaaS Company of the Year for its strong overall performance."

Commended for its unwavering commitment to growth and customer value, RingCentral is recognized for its ability to provide maximum flexibility to both mobile and deskbound workers. According to the report, "unlike other UCaaS solutions whereby team messaging is delivered on a separate platform and is only loosely integrated with core UC functionality, RingCentral has made the collaborative interface of Glip® the primary access point for its entire UC applications suite." Frost & Sullivan noted RingCentral's efforts to provide service availability of five nines (99.999%), among the highest in the industry, referring to the company's solution as "better positioned to serve distributed organizations and reach a broader addressable market than most of its UCaaS competitors."

"We aim to provide the most comprehensive and intuitive capabilities enterprise customers need to communicate more effectively and collaborate more productively so they can achieve greater business outcomes," said Praful Shah, chief strategy officer at RingCentral. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award recognition from Frost & Sullivan as it reinforces the continuous efforts we've made to establish a seamless, unified communications experience for our customers."

Frost & Sullivan has recognized RingCentral as the UCaaS leader for two consecutive years, naming RingCentral as Company of the Year in 2016. In addition, Frost & Sullivan has recognized RingCentral with its Market Leadership Award in 2015 and 2014.

The Frost & Sullivan 2017 Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS North America Report can be downloaded for free by visiting: https://go.ringcentral.com/frost-sullivan-award-2017.html.

