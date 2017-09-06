Colorado’s Basic Food Group Fills up on Comcast Business

Comcast Business today announced Basic Food Group, a hospitality management company operating restaurants across Colorado, is using Comcast Business Internet and Business VoiceEdge in seven of its restaurants as well as its corporate office in the Denver region. Five Famous Dave's BBQ locations and two independent establishments, Avenue Grill and Great Northern Tavern, now have customer facing Wi Fi, faster internet and digital phone services to handle catering requests and more.

Basic Food Group is a Denver area-based restaurant management company. Previously, the company used an array of service providers with T1 connections. Recognizing the competitive necessity to provide customers with a consistent, fast, guest-facing Wi-Fi experience, as well as the need for a reliable network to enable online ordering, delivery and service partnerships with Uber Eats and GrubHub, Basic Food Group sought a sole provider to support these operations, along with its main office operations and catering sales center.

"By having so many providers, it overcomplicated matters, particularly when having to deal with service issues that were hindering our business," said Dallas Massey, director of marketing at Basic Food Group. "Now, with Comcast Business as our sole provider for seven of our properties and our main office, our speed improved, and we are maintaining consistent service that guests and employees can rely upon. We streamlined operational processes, including simplifying inventory management."

Basic Food Group upgraded eight locations to a 100 Mbps Business Internet service, providing redundancy and guest Wi-Fi. The food management company is also using Comcast Business VoiceEdge, a cloud-based voice and unified communications (UC) solution, to replace an analog phone system for its robust catering practice that processes 9,000 orders per year. Now, Basic Food Group can seamlessly direct calls from a restaurant to the corporate office and vice-versa. In 2018, a final Famous Dave's location will be upgraded with internet and voice services to ensure all of its restaurants provide guests with the same quality of experience.

"There are certain services customers expect when going out. Whether it's at a retailer, restaurant or other type of business, reliable Wi-Fi is one of them," said Shawn Adamson, vice president, Mountain West Region, Comcast Business. "Now, Basic Food Group has the services it needs for today's ultra-competitive restaurant marketplace. It's great to see how our internet and voice services are making a direct impact in Basic Food Group's bottom line, and we look forward to serving along with the company to ensure customers' evolving tastes are met."

