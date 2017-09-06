Sprint Expands Digital Efforts with New In-House Agency

Sprint (NYSE S) is continuing its push into digital as part of the company's turnaround, today announcing its first in house digital marketing agency to better serve its marketing needs.

Following initiatives to enhance its digital offerings and user experience, Sprint is making significant progress on utilizing digital platforms to drive and convert more customers online and at retail. In fact, postpaid phone gross additions in the digital channel doubled year-over-year and postpaid upgrades nearly tripled year-over-year in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Creating an in-house digital marketing group will allow for streamlined internal communications, increased speed to market, annual cost savings and the ability to take a more data-driven marketing approach.

"As we continue to transform Sprint, we're doing things differently and taking bold steps to drive better results and efficiencies, including greatly expanding our digital capabilities," said Rob Roy, Chief Digital Officer at Sprint. "This emphasis on digital, now with new Sprint-based digital marketing talent, allows us to stay on the cutting edge as we work to better attract and serve our customers."

Sprint plans to hire approximately 100 digital positions in the remainder of 2017 and more in 2018 to support this digital and digital marketing focus. Positions available now and in the coming weeks include experts in creative development for display, programmatic digital media, paid search, media buying and analytics, as well as other digital areas such as care, web development and operations. The jobs are primarily based in Reston, Virginia, taking advantage of the growing talent pool in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, and at Sprint's Overland Park, Kansas headquarters. Those interested can apply online on the Sprint Careers Digital site. New openings are expected to be posted regularly to manage the company's growing digital needs.

