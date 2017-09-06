Vonage Granted 19 New Patents

HOLMDEL, N.J. , Sept. Vonage (NYSE VG), a leading provider of business cloud communications, has received 19 new patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Vonage now has more than 170 U.S. patents, along with many foreign patents and pending applications in jurisdictions worldwide.

"Vonage's recently granted patents have the power to enable businesses and other users to employ the cloud as reliably - and with more features and functionality - as traditional telephony solutions," said Alan Masarek , CEO of Vonage. "Vonage's recent breakthroughs also have the ability to add rich capabilities to help deliver an enhanced experience for businesses and their customers. We're excited to continue to innovate and explore the possibilities of these services."

In these recent patents, Vonage has reached new milestones in its goal of innovating relentlessly, developing breakthrough technology with the potential to drive better business outcomes.

Pat. No. 9,667,802 advances VoIP capabilities with dedicated Location Routing Numbers to provide direct interconnection and traffic exchange between non-carriers. This is a step forward for VoIP systems in obtaining and controlling a block of telephone numbers available via the North American Numbering Plan Administration (NANPA), allowing organizations a consistent discourse with carrier and non-carrier networks. In 2013, Vonage participated in a government-sponsored trial to connect VoIP systems with existing networks, and in 2015 the FCC granted VoIP providers including Vonage the capability to obtain direct telephone numbers.

Technology behind Pat. No. 9,661,035 provides organizations with visibility into the path of incoming callers, providing insight into direct customer communications. When a customer is forwarded from department to department, information is passed through various means, including caller ID or an audible voice message, to show how the customer's call was received and processed.

Additional Patents:

Some of Vonage's additional new patents include:

