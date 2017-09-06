MegaPath Expands IP Phone Portfolio with Yealink

MegaPath, a leading provider of voice, data, security and cloud services in North America, today announced its MegaPath Hosted Voice business phone service now supports the Yealink W56P DECT SIP Cordless phone system. MegaPath already supports a wide selection of IP business phones, including traditional VoIP, video, touch screen and conference phones, delivering exceptional yet affordable service to businesses of all sizes nationwide.

"The addition of Yealink's phone system to MegaPath's Hosted Voice service gives our customers that require freedom of movement, such as retailers and restaurant workers, exceptional business-class wireless technology," said Arnaud Gautier, Chief Marketing Officer, MegaPath. "Users benefit from multi-tasking convenience, high-definition sound quality, and professional features like intercom, transfer, call forward and 3-way conferencing."

"We are pleased that Yealink W56P is added to MegaPath's IP Phone Portfolio and helps our mutual customers improve their communication efficiency and productivity," said Jeffrey Cao, Key Account Sales Director at Yealink. "With exceptional HD sound quality and excellent battery performance, Yealink W56P and MegaPath Hosted Voice Service ensure our customers can enjoy a pleasant user experience and are always online," he added. "The cooperation with MegaPath also helps us further expand our presence in the US. We look forward to advancing our product line and distribution further with MegaPath."

Yealink W56P brings seamless call management for on-the-go workers in various industries such as warehousing, catering and retailing looking for an affordable and scalable SIP-based mobile communications system. The high-quality TFT color display provides a clear view from all angles and the high definition speakerphone ensures clear hands-free communication. The Yealink W56P DECT phone features include:

The Yealink system combines the benefits of wireless communication with MegaPath's rich Hosted Voice features. MegaPath Hosted Voice supports more than 50 powerful calling and mobility features, including Visual Voicemail with Transcription, CRM Application Integration, Call Recording and Mobility. To further extend the value of Hosted Voice, MegaPath offers an optional Unified Communications service, MegaPath One, which combines IP business telephony with video calling, instant messaging, presence, SMS texting, one-click audio and video conferencing, and screen sharing in a single application that works on Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android smartphones and tablets.

All MegaPath phone offerings deliver High-Definition calling and business-class features. MegaPath plans to add more Yealink phones to its portfolio later this year. For more information about MegaPath's phone offerings, please visit: www.megapath.com/voice/phones/yealink/w56p-dect-cordless/.

About MegaPath

MegaPath is a leading business communications and network provider that helps businesses fully leverage the cloud. MegaPath's award-winning service portfolio includes Voice, Unified Communications, SD-WAN, WiFi, and Internet services, backed by dedicated project management and 100% US-based technical support. MegaPath is uniquely positioned to deliver custom managed solutions to businesses that desire a broad range of high-value services from a single nationwide provider. With over twenty years of expertise, MegaPath empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, improve communications, increase productivity, and lower costs.

To learn more about MegaPath's leading service offerings, please visit www.megapath.com.

About Yealink

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider that primarily offers video conferencing systems and voice communication solutions. Founded in 2001, Yealink leverages its independent research and development and innovation to pursue its core mission: "Easy collaboration, high productivity." The company's high-quality UC terminal solutions enhance the work efficiency and competitive advantages of its customers in over 100 countries. Yealink is the world's second-largest SIP phone provider and is number one in the China market. For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com.