Verizon Communications Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool

Via Licensing Corporation today announced that Verizon Communications Inc. one of the largest communications technology companies in the world has joined an impressive pool of leading global companies participating in Via's industry leading LTE (Long Term Evolution) licensing program. Via's patent pool provides a fair, transparent and cost effective license to all essential LTE and LTE Advanced patents from Via's LTE licensors.

Verizon is well known for its wireless networks and advanced cellular technologies. The addition of Verizon to Via's LTE licensing program further underscores the success of Via's LTE Patent Pool and the value it brings to the wireless telecommunications market.

"Verizon is a trusted leader in the wireless space and has a very strong patent portfolio," said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. "We are delighted that Verizon has joined our LTE pool, allowing us to include Verizon's standard-essential LTE patents as part of our license offering."

Products and services that use LTE technologies include smartphones, tablet and laptop computers, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automobiles. LTE technology is the next generation of wireless connectivity technologies that are being deployed worldwide.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.