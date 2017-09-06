EL AL Israel Airlines and ViaSat Bring In-flight Wi-Fi Innovation to New Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircraft

TEL AVIV , IsraelÂ and CARLSBAD, Calif. , Sept. Â ViaSat Inc.Â (Nasdaq VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today announced long time airline partner, EL AL Israel Airlines, has selected the ViaSatÂ in flight internet system to power the Airline's high speed onboard Wi Fi experience across all of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

EL AL Israel Airlines recently announced the purchase of 16 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as part of its focus on customer service and innovation. The Airline is committed to provide its passengers with a high quality of service experience and a 'Home Away from Home' feeling.

Powering this experience is ViaSat's in-flight internet equipment, which will:

ViaSat's in-flight internet equipment is optimized to take full advantage of both satellite systems and is the only equipment today that can offer passengers the highest-speed Ka-band connections when flying on EL AL's TransAtlantic routes.

"EL AL is dedicated to ensuring passenger comfort - and having the most advanced aircraft in our fleet with the most advanced internet service onboard fulfills this commitment," said Nimrod Borovitz , Head of Strategy and Business development, EL AL Israel Airlines. "We made a promise to our passengers as well as our flight and ground crew to deliver the future of the connected aircraft, where we could provide on-the-ground internet experiences - with the industry's fastest speeds and highest quality - at 35,000 feet. By partnering with ViaSat, we feel confident we can achieve this goal."

"We built ViaSat-2 with an airline like EL AL in mind, giving complete access to fast and reliable internet across their flight routes from North America to Tel Aviv ," said Don Buchman , vice president and general manager, Commercial Mobility, ViaSat. "EL AL was our launch customer in Europe, and we have built a strong, collaborative partnership - one that is founded on innovation and service excellence. We are proud to be their in-flight internet partner-of-choice, and will continue to bring new innovations, from ViaSat-2 coupled with our in-flight internet equipment, to help EL AL meet their pledge to passenger service, quality and commitment."

ViaSat offers the highest speed satellite-based internet service, and has been recognized by leading third parties as the best in-flight internet service on the global market. Today, ViaSat offers EL AL an end-to-end in-flight connectivity service that leverages a next-generation satellite network that covers the European continent through ViaSat's joint venture with Eutelsat. This service is deployed on EL AL Boeing 737s flying routes from Tel Aviv into several European cities.

Availability First installations of ViaSat's in-flight internet equipment on the new EL AL Dreamliner aircraft are expected to be completed directly out of the Boeing factory in early 2018.

About EL AL Israel Airlines EL AL Israel Airlines, Israel's national airline, established in 1948 alongside the State of Israel , offers more non-stop flights than any other airline to/from Israel. EL AL flies to 36 destinations non-stop from Israel and serves hundreds of other destinations throughout the world via partnerships with many other carriers. EL AL embodies Israel's values of innovation and caring and is known for its genuine Israeli hospitality. In 2017 EL AL has commenced to receive the 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, renewing its fleet of aircraft. For more information, visit www.elal.com.

About ViaSat ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) keeps the world connected. As a global broadband services and technology company, ViaSat ensures consumers, businesses, governments and military personnel have communications access - anywhere - whether on the ground or in-flight. The Company's innovations in designing highest-capacity satellites and secure ground infrastructure and terminal technologies, coupled with its international network of managed Wi-Fi hotspots, enable ViaSat to deliver a best available network that extends the reach and accessibility of broadband internet service, globally. For more information, visit: www.viasat.com, or follow ViaSat on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

