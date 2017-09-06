Teen Summer Spending Report on Clothing and Cosmetics from Current

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Current today release a snapshot of U.S. teen spending on cosmetics and clothing over the Summer.Â Spending on clothing accounted for 12 percent of all teen spending from July 1 to August 26 , and cosmetics accounted for 2 percent of all spending. The figures represent aggregate spending of all Current debit card customers aged 13 to 16 years old. Current provides a debit card and companion smartphone app for teens (and parents) that makes managing money easier for families.

The top 15 clothing retailers accounted for just under half of all spending, with Victoria's Secret American Eagle, Urban Outfitters and H&M leading a broad mix of brands.

Retailer Share Victoria's Secret 7.2% American Eagle 4.8% H&M 4.2% Urban Outfitters 4.2% PacSun 3.4% Brandy Melville 3.4% Forever 21 3.2% Zumiez 2.8%

Sephora led cosmetics retailers capturing 34.3 percent of category spending by teens, followed closely by Ulta Beauty with 31.1 percent. Along with Lush (8.6 percent) and Sally Beauty (4.8 percent), four retailers accounted for nearly 80 percent of teen summer spending on cosmetics.

Retailer Share Sephora 34.3% Ulta Beauty 31.1% Lush 8.6% Sally Beauty 4.8% Other 21.3%

