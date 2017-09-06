Veritas Appoints David Noy to Drive the Company's Software-Defined Storage Portfolio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Sept.Â Veritas TechnologiesÂ today announced thatÂ David Noy has joined the company as vice president of product management.Â Noy will oversee product management for the Veritas Software Defined Storage (SDS) and Appliances portfolios, as well as the appliances support, manufacturing and supply chain functions.

Noy joins Veritas from Dell EMC Isilon, where he was vice president of product management and marketing, leading the product management team to develop and execute on product strategy and roadmaps. Before joining Dell EMC, he was director of product management at NetApp and was responsible for NetApp's big data strategy and competitive insights teams. Prior to that, he was director of product management for the Veritas Storage Foundation product line at Symantec.

"I am pleased to welcome David back into the Veritas organization," said Mike Palmer , chief product officer and executive vice president, Veritas. "With more than 15 years working with leading data companies, David brings a deep understanding of the software industry and will be crucial in driving the next phase of our growth as we continue to strengthen our company as a leader in multi-cloud data management."

About Veritas Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

PR Contact Veritas Technologies Dayna Fried +1 925 493 9020 dayna.fried@veritas.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritas-appoints-david-noy-to-drive-the-companys-software-defined-storage-portfolio-300514311.html

SOURCE Veritas Technologies

http://veritas.com