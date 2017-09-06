Multiple Central Valley California Cities enter into agreements with 5 Bars to enhance and accelerate small cell wireless coverage

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless master plans, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States , announced an agreement to market and manage wireless coverage solutions for the City of Merced , the City of Tulare and the City of Ripon .

All these cities are located in the Central Valley, California's single most productive agricultural region. 5 Bars Communities has entered into a multi-year agreement with these Cities to begin marketing their assets for small cell and wireless use. This effort will enhance the ability of these cities to access high speed wireless connectivity throughout their cities.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the applications process. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline applications with a predictable process while preserving aesthetics.

5 Bars will act as an advocate for each City, in collaboration with carriers, in order to minimize impact from wireless facility siting decisions. The decision for these Cities to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the foundation to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve city services.

About the City of Merced : Merced is located approximately 110 miles southeast of San Francisco , and has a population of about 82,500. The economy has traditionally relied upon agribusiness and upon the presence of Castle Air Force Base.

About the City of Tulare : Tulare is located eight miles south of Visalia and sixty miles north of Bakersfield, and has a population of about 62,700. The city's mission statement is: "To promote a quality of life making Tulare the most desirable community in which to live, learn, play, work, worship and prosper."

About the City of Ripon : The City of Ripon is a relatively small and charming community, where the Quality of Life shines like a small jewel in the middle of California's central San Joaquin Valley .

About 5 Bars Communities: 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities is headquartered in Irvine, California . A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities. For more information, please visit www.xgcommunities.com

