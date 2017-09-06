LONDON , Sept. The Offline Remote Market in the UK 2017 2022 Summary With spend shifting online, the offline remote market, which includes spend via mail order, telephone and door to door channels, is forecast to continue todecline, decreasing by £850m over the next five years bringing the market, accounting for 0.4% of offline retail spend. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5089160 As online remains the fastest growing channel within retail, forecast to rise 35.0% over the next five years, and consumers become more confidentpurchasing via this channel, key players in the offline remote market such as N Brown and Findel are focusing on improving their digital offers while still servingthe core catalogue shopper by providing the option to pay via a postal order form or over the telephone. All sectors within the offline remote market are forecast to decline over the next five years, with clothing & footwear expected to be one of the worst impacted by the channel shift to online. Clothing & footwear spend is forecast to decrease by 48.6%, accounting for 0.7% of total clothing & footwear revenue, in comparison to online which is predicted to account for 34.0% of clothing & footwear spend by 2022. To compete in the fast paced online market, retailerswho previously operated primarily in the offline remote market are now required to consistently improve and invest in their online proposition to meet changingconsumer needs. N Brown, for example, recently launched a delivery saver scheme for its menswear brand Jacamo offering unlimited next day delivery for £9.95for 12 months. This was an essential move considering the brand is also available to buy on ASOS and Amazon, both of which offer reputable delivery saverschemes. Retailers must adapt quickly to changing shopping habits by investing in their online proposition, retaining their customer base before it is lost to everevolving online pureplays. As retailers improve website functionality, tailoring the shopping journey to devices such as smartphones and tablets while ironing out pain points in the purchasing process, more consumers will be encouraged to buy online. Alongside this, as online penetration rises, security fears will be eased and fast delivery options will entice shoppers to move away from ordering via the phone or post. "The Offline Remote Market in the UK 2017 2022" report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the market which is made up of the mail order, telephone and door to door channels as well as a view of spend influenced by the TV channel in the UK and provides forecasts of these to 2022. The report also offers Five year forecasts to 2022 for the offline remote market and spend influenced by the TV channel to gain strategic insight. Analysis and understandings of the factors affecting the market. Companies included within the research report are N Brown, Findel, QVC, Jacamo, ASOS, Amazon, Ideal World, Avon , Ann Summers Scope As online remains the fastest growing channel within retail, forecast to rise 35.0% over the next five years, and consumers become more confident purchasing via this channel, key players in the offline remote market such as N Brown and Findel are focussing on improving their digital offers while still serving the core catalogue shopper by providing the option to pay via a postal order form or over the telephone. To compete in the fast paced online market, retailers who previously operated primarily in the offline remote market are now required to consistently improve and invest in their online proposition to meet changing consumer needs. Despite retailers attempting to generate interest in TV selling channels by partnering with well known personalities such as QVC offering ranges by Amanda Holden and Ruth Langsford , the growth of video content online will negate the need for television channels devoted to selling products. Reasons to buy Utilise our five year forecasts to 2022 for the offline remote market and spend influenced by the TV channel to gain strategic insight. Review our analysis and understand the factors affecting the market. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5089160 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https www.reportbuyer.com For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

