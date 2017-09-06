Jared Day Joins Compass Datacenters As President And Chief Financial Officer To Manage Company's Continued Growth

DALLAS , Sept.Â Compass Datacenters has named Jared Day as President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, a role that will include leading Compass Datacenters' day to day operations and overseeing development of the company's financial management and organization. He will work alongside CEO Chris Crosby on the company's senior management team to shape the next phase of the company's growth.

Day joins Compass Datacenters from Armor Defense, Inc., a cloud cyber security company, where he was President and previously served as CFO and COO. As President, Day led the organization through a period of 500% growth over the course of four years, and he closed several rounds of debt and equity capital that provided a foundation for the company's growth. He was also responsible for financial management of the company, product management, operations, sales, marketing and all administrative functions.

"Compass is growing rapidly, and with that comes the need to expand our senior management team with the right talent to manage that growth. As my focus shifts to the business development side and furthering the footprint of the company, Jared will take over the day-to-day operations of the company, where he'll manage financial responsibilities and drive the next phase of growth for Compass," said Chris Crosby , Founder and CEO of Compass Datacenters. "Jared is a highly-respected individual in the industry because of his experience scaling high-growth businesses. His background in financial management and strong leadership will serve this company well, and I am humbled that someone with his ability and experience has decided to join our team."

"I am very excited to join Compass Datacenters and work with such a great team. I have watched the tremendous growth of the company from afar, and can't wait to see the additional expansion that is to come," said Jared Day . "Compass is offering data center solutions that resonate with customers seeking a no-compromises data center facility that can be located exactly where they need it, and I'm thrilled to be helping to further the vision of this company."

